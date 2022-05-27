ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Middle Tennessee Lane Closures May 27 – June 1, 2022

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

Below is a listing from TDOT of lane closures due to scheduled construction and maintenance activities in the Middle Tennessee area planned through June 1, 2022.

NOTE: The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning noon Friday, May 27 through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. The holiday restrictions apply to all construction projects listed below.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 37-41

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., (Excl. weekends), There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the EB and WB directions on I-24 in Davidson County

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. Mm 53-57

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the EB and WB directions on I-24 in Davidson County

The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and WB over Mill Creek for bridge repair activities. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m . , (Excl. Weekends) There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 59.5 – 61

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd.) EB ramp (Exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy. (Exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving.

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary intermittent closure of I-24 EB off-ramp at OHB for concrete island installation, and signal modification .

The slide repair on I-24 near MM 54.9

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., The slide repair on I-24 near MM 54.9 (LM 19.40)

ITS – Maintenance

  • 5/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a shoulder and right lane closure EB to repair fiber on I-24 W/O Silliman Evans Bridge MM 49.4.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 203-208

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. , (Excluding Weekends) There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

  • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Excl. Weekends) There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Weekends) There will be double left lane closures WB for barrier wall installation in the median.  Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

  • MM 74-83 , Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Davidson County
  • MM84.5-85.5 , Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Davidson County
  • MM 86.5-88 , Nightly , 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Davidson County

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

  • Nightly., 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., (Excluding Weekends) There will be emergency lane closure on I-65 Northbound in Marshall County for milling and paving operations. At least one lane will remain open

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0.  Including concrete ramp repairs at the Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and west bound ramps.

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excluding Wknds) There will be nighttime lane closures both EB and WB for milling and paving operations.  One lane to remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating Lane Closures, for setting barrier rail NB nightly.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy.

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for degrassing of shoulders.  Three lanes will remain open at all times

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,

The repair of the bridges on I-840 over South Garrison Branch MM 15.2 – 17.4

  • 24/7, I-840 WB will be closed to do bridge repair work. WB traffic will be shifted to the EB side lane 1, all EB traffic will be running on lane 2/shoulder. Traffic will remain in one lane, for both directions for the entirety of the project.

The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1

  • Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.

The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1

  • 24/7, There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40

Bridge widening on SR-171 over I-40

  • 5/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions for removing overhead jacks. One lane will remain open in each direction.

BEDFORD COUNTY, SR 16

Long term lane closure to repair slide at culvert.

  • 24/7, The roadway will be closed to one lane in order to repair the slide at this location.  Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455  + Levee construction (by others)

  • 24/7, Continuous Full Road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1

The repair of the bridge on U.S. 70S (S.R. 1, Harding Pike) over Sugartree Creek (L.M. 12.95)

  • 5/31 – 6/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR-1 WB traffic will be shifted into the center turn lane for placement of removable pavement markings on skip line.
  • Continuous, There will be a continuous right lane closure on SR 1 WB for bridge repair through June 30th.

Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd.) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave.

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m, (Continuous) There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd. from Fesslers Ln. to Foster Ave. to repair damaged concrete.

The resurfacing on SR 1 from near south of Woodmont Blvd. (LM 13) to 15th Ave. (LM 17)

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Weekends), There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for concrete and utility adjustment operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

  • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Weekends) There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY US 41A/SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

  • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

  • Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Rd will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will continue on SR 149.  Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two croncrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

  • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

  • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

The resurfacing on US-41 (SR-1) from East of South Rutherford Blvd to west of Cripple Creek.

  • Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling activities. One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

  • Daily, 9 a.m – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures to restriping pavement markings from Bridge Avenue to Old Fort Pkwy.   This restriping is needed to implement long term lane closures for phased construction.

SMITH COUNTY SR 85

Resurfacing SR 85 from SR-80 to Jackson County Line

  • Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., SR 85 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

SUMNER COUNTY, SR 109

Resurfacing SR-109 from Airport Road to US-31 MM 1.5-3.5

  • Daily, 8 :30 a.m. – 3 p.m., US-31 will have intermittent lane closures for intersection improvements.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Intersection improvements at SR 174 and Upper Station Camp Creek Road

  • Daily, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., SR 174 will have intermittent lane closures for intersection improvements.

Installing turning lane

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Intermittent lane closure SB right side.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

  • Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (excluding weekends) We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby  Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Local Programs: Sr-96 West Multi-Use Trail

  • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on SR 96 for paving.

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

  • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m ., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON SR 106

The replacement of a 60″ corrugated metal pipe on US 431 (SR 106) at MM 13.65

  • 24/7, Continuous Full Road closure on SR 106 (Lewisburg Pk) between Carnton Ln and Eastern Flank Cir until June 30th for culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured via SR 6 (Columbia Ave) and SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy). Detour signs will be in place.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

Emergency Bridge Repair on I-40 over US70/Sparta Pike

  • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., SR 24 will have alternating lane closures for bridge repair activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40, mm 4.57 – 5.29

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-40

Repairs to lighting on overpasses MM 211

  • Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., Replacing damaged lights on supports of the two overpasses. Left lane closures required

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Milling and Paving

  • Tues, 5/31, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., NB lane closures in lanes 2 and 3. One lane to remain open at all times

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

Coring Bridge I-40 over Garners Creek

  • Tues, 5/31, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m., Bridge Repair will be coring the EB bridge deck.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.  Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors.  Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic . Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.  Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###

The post Middle Tennessee Lane Closures May 27 – June 1, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

Gas Prices Continue to Rise, Find Out the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee

The price of a gallon of gas has reached an all-time high nationally. Below you can read the average price of gas around the country and Tennessee. Data below from AAA and GasBuddy. As of May 26, 2022 Average national price of regular: $4.60 Tennessee average price of regular: $4.27 Tennessee’s average price of diesel: $5.34 […] The post Gas Prices Continue to Rise, Find Out the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Officers Respond to Barricaded Domestic Violence Incident in Mt Juliet

The barricaded domestic violence suspect incident at a home on S. Sunset Drive ended peacefully. Around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, officers responded to Sunnymeade Drive and Belinda Parkway to speak with an adult female victim who had just left her home. She told officers that a man she knew forced his way […] The post Officers Respond to Barricaded Domestic Violence Incident in Mt Juliet appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count

A look at COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Sumner, Robertson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson. The information provided below comes from the Tennessee Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Last update: May 21, 2022 Cheatham Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable) 11,047 Deceased 121 Average Number of Cases Per Day Over […] The post Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Mt Juliet to Host Memorial Day Fireworks Show

The city of Mt Juliet will host a Memorial Day fireworks show on Monday, May 30th, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. The fireworks will launch at 9:00 p.m. from the Circle P Ranch (563 E Main St, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122) and are presented by Needham’s Nursery and Circle P Ranch. They have contracted with the […] The post Mt Juliet to Host Memorial Day Fireworks Show appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, TN
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Government
City
Fairview, TN
Davidson County, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Nashville, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU Outdoor Pursuits Reels in $70K TWRA Grant to Pilot Fishing Program

MTSU’s Blake Osborn, outdoor pursuits coordinator for Middle Tennessee Outdoor Pursuits, or MTOP, knew True Blue students were interested in a university fishing program, and the slowdown during the pandemic allowed him to pursue it. “We also started collaborating with Abundant Life Adventure Club, made for Black professionals and entrepreneurs to recreate outside,” Osborn said. “They challenged me […] The post MTSU Outdoor Pursuits Reels in $70K TWRA Grant to Pilot Fishing Program appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

TDOT to Suspend All Lane Closure Activity for the Holiday Weekend

Road Construction will not delay motorists as they travel Tennessee’s highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at noon on Friday, May 27 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to […] The post TDOT to Suspend All Lane Closure Activity for the Holiday Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Repairs Underway on I-40 Overpass in Lebanon

Repairs to the I-40 Sparta Pike overpass in Lebanon have begun. An emergency contract was awarded on April 15 and work is expected to be completed by July 15, 2022, just in time for the Tennessee State Fair at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. The I-40 bridge was damaged on March 10 by a dump truck […] The post Repairs Underway on I-40 Overpass in Lebanon appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Wilford Abbott (Will) Sellers

Wilford Abbott (Will) Sellers, a loving husband, father, and grandfather of Mt. Juliet, TN died May 28, 2022 at the age of 75. Will was a dedicated servant and family man with a contagious sense of humor. He loved boating and fishing on Percy Priest Lake and watching the Tennessee Titans. Will always had a […] The post OBITUARY: Wilford Abbott (Will) Sellers appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Plate Girder Bridge#Levee#Tdot#Eb#Wb#Bell Rd
Wilson County Source

Columbia State Establishes Jason W. Dickey Memorial Scholarship

Columbia State Community College Foundation recently established the Jason W. Dickey Memorial Scholarship. Dickey graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1998, where he then decided to pursue his dream of becoming a firefighter. He started as a reserve firefighter for Lawrenceburg Fire Department in 2007 and eventually became full-time in 2010. Jason was a […] The post Columbia State Establishes Jason W. Dickey Memorial Scholarship appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

Mt. Juliet Police Arrest Armed and Impaired Man

The impaired, armed person incident on Bristol Drive N ended peacefully. Around 8:12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Officers responded to the LC Apartments complex near Bristol Drive N and Ashton Avenue after reports of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses who stated a man, likely impaired, fired […] The post Mt. Juliet Police Arrest Armed and Impaired Man appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU Professor Earns Statewide Award for STEM Advocacy for Underrepresented Groups

MTSU chemistry professor and Women in STEM Center Director Judith Iriarte-Gross is the 2022 recipient of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network Excellence in Advocacy Award. Iriarte-Gross received the honor Tuesday, May 10, during the organization’s annual awards at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, recognizing individuals for their efforts to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics. A […] The post MTSU Professor Earns Statewide Award for STEM Advocacy for Underrepresented Groups appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Mary Margaret Hardeman

Mary Margaret Hardeman, age 76 of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Mt. Juliet Health Care. Born July 3, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Willard Clifford Smith and Katherine Craig Smith and was preceded in death by her brother, W.C. Smith. Margaret was a stock manager and long-time […] The post OBITUARY: Mary Margaret Hardeman appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WATERTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Wilson County Source

9 Luxury Wilson County Homes for Sale

45 Bowman Ct, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,995 square feet, .034 acres $759,900 For more information and to contact the realtor, click here. 1044 Berkshire Blvd, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,803 square feet, 0.4 acres $695,000 For more information and to contact the realtor, click here. 602 […] The post 9 Luxury Wilson County Homes for Sale appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

What is the Most Googled Vegetable to Grow in Tennessee?

Planning a garden this summer? The gardening experts at AllAboutGardening.com say the most googled vegetable to grow in Tennessee is the potato. Their research analyzed Google Trends data to establish the vegetable that has highest search volume for ‘how to grow’ it in each American state in the past five years. In their research, it revealed […] The post What is the Most Googled Vegetable to Grow in Tennessee? appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Nashville International Airport to Launch On-site TSA PreCheck® Program

IDEMIA, the global identity leader and long-time authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, announced its new on-site TSA PreCheck enrollment initiative will plan to launch at Nashville International Airport® (BNA). It provides on-site TSA PreCheck enrollment to travelers as they depart for their trip with no need for an appointment. This new, convenient enrollment option takes […] The post Nashville International Airport to Launch On-site TSA PreCheck® Program appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Cleo Chumbler Jr.

Mr. James “Jim” Cleo Chumbler Jr. went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 20, 2022, he was 89 years old. He was born in Kevil KY to the late Grace S. Chumbler and James Cleo Chumbler Sr. He is preceded in death by a son, James Michael “Mike” Chumbler, a sister, Freida Lee […] The post OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Cleo Chumbler Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

The Mulehouse in Columbia, TN Becomes Part of the Tennessee Music Pathways

The Mulehouse, located at 812 South High St in downtown Columbia, TN, celebrated their inclusion as a premier music venue on the Tennessee Music Pathways with a dedication ceremony. Led by owners Blair and Eric Garner with community leaders and Mulehouse fans in attendance, the new official location sign was unveiled in front of The […] The post The Mulehouse in Columbia, TN Becomes Part of the Tennessee Music Pathways appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Leslie Shannon ‘BJ’ Reed Jr.

Mr. Leslie Shannon “BJ” Reed Jr. passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022. he was 29 years old. BJ Reed Jr. was born in Lebanon TN to Vinnie Tarsh Reed and Leslie Shannon Reed Sr. He was a top 10% graduate of 2010 Watertown High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his masonry job. He […] The post OBITUARY: Leslie Shannon ‘BJ’ Reed Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Semi-Truck Driver Indicted on 45 Charges Following June 2021 Crash in Nashville

A semi-truck driver is in the Downtown Detention Center following a grand jury indictment resulting in 45 charges based on a months-long investigation into a June 2021 crash on Elm Hill Pike and Wanda Drive. Abdalla Arbo, 41, who was taken into custody Thursday, is charged with 32 counts of forgery and multiple motor carrier […] The post Semi-Truck Driver Indicted on 45 Charges Following June 2021 Crash in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Joe Derrick Widick

Joe Derrick Widick, age 74 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 in Vanderbilt Wilson Co. Hospital. He is preceded in death by his parents. Derrick Widick & Margaret Womack Widick; son, Martin “Marty” Derrick Widick. Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine Smith Widick; daughter, Mary Anne (Kevin) Walton; […] The post OBITUARY: Joe Derrick Widick appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
595
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy