Palm Springs couple holds running fundraiser, raises $9,000 for Shelter from the Storm

Looking for a good fundraiser? Sometimes you need to come up with your own.

That's exactly what Palm Springs Fit in 42 personal training studio owners Ryann and Dulce McMillon did. The couple recently held a fundraiser in which Dulce, Nicola Sanborn and Nicole Shea ran four miles every four hours over a 48-hour span to raise $9,190 for Shelter from the Storm .

“Ryann and I have a very special place in our heart for this shelter because he lived there from the ages of 12 to 15,” said Dulce.

The idea for the fundraiser grew from a couple of coincidences, according to Dulce. It began with Ryann, who is a spokesperson for the nonprofit, finding out the need for funding and Dulce seeing a fitness enthusiast on social media creating challenges to raise money for charities.

“Being a business owner and seeing the need for help, got me thinking of how we can help,” she said.

Dulce, who came up with the idea for the fundraiser that would involve her running 48 miles, wasn’t a runner. “I lift weights,” she said.

However, with the daunting task ahead of her, Dulce trained for a month, which led her to a new love for the activity.

“Now I like running,” Dulce said. “I’m actually running in Big Bear this weekend.”

Helping others, meanwhile, has long been a passion of the McMillons. “We believe the secret to living is giving,” Dulce said.

Once the idea for the fundraiser was in place, the couple created a GoFundMe page called Running for Shelter from the Storm . They also received cash and check donations.

The weekend of the fundraiser, Dulce posted the running schedule on social media to allow others to join them if and when they feel like it throughout the 48 hours. During that time, Dulce, Sanborn and Shea called Fit in 42 their home.

“We slept at the gym, had food and lived out of the gym,” Dulce said.

Throughout the weekend, the three felt the support of the community as numerous times runners would join them on their run.

“We weren’t doing this alone,” said Dulce. “We’d be running and people would just join us,” she added.

The runners had a strict routine throughout the weekend as this grueling challenge took focus, attention to detail and no sleep.

“We’d take about an hour to eat, recover ice bath and stretch,” Dulce said. “We’d sleep for about 30 minutes to an hour. We slept three hours total throughout the 48 because we found if we slept we’d wake up more tired.”

Beyond being able to help Shelter from the Storm, Dulce was grateful for the community support.

“I’m most proud of the community and our members because of how giving they were,” she said.

While Dulce is proud and grateful for the community’s support, she is also grateful for the memories she created while running a total of two marathons over the weekend.

“There were so many funny moments,” she said. “Ice baths were necessary, and sometimes we hated to do them, but it was just the funniest thing because it hurt.”

Dulce and Ryann plan on making this event an annual fundraiser to continue to raise awareness and funding for the organization.

All of the money raised went to Shelter from the Storm, which is Coachella Valley’s only comprehensive domestic victim assistance and shelter provider.

Like many organizations, Shelter from the Storm had to function in a new capacity because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. It is anticipated that by the end of the month, the organization will reopen its emergency housing. For more information on the organization, visit shelterfromthestorm.com or call their hotline at (760)-328-7233.

Fit in 42 does monthly fundraisers and events for multiple organizations for more information visit their website at fitin42.com.

Eric Sandoval is a freelance writer who writes for the Inland Empire Community Newspaper. He is currently a student of Cal State, San Bernardino.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs couple holds running fundraiser, raises $9,000 for Shelter from the Storm