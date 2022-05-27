How to win a student vs. staff game? Recruit Ford Middle alum and pro player Eric Demers

ACUSHNET — Looking at the team lineups for a students vs. staff basketball game as they prepared for tip-off at Ford Middle School earlier this week, it was clear each side had its advantages: Teachers all in all had height on their side; the students had a professional player.

But the inclusion of the Maine Celtics' Eric Demers on the students' side was hardly random — after all, he's a Ford Wildcat like them.

"I tell people all the time that I live out a lot of New England kids’ dreams," Demers told The Standard-Times. "And I don't take that lightly, I take it as a privilege."

Demers, 25, is an Acushnet native who graduated from Ford Middle School in 2012.

Daring to dream

Like many children in town, he grew up playing youth sports, including basketball for the Ford Wildcats in a regional middle school league. From there, Demers used a school choice opening to attend Falmouth High School, where his vision of a future in pro basketball began to take shape.

"I really didn't become good at basketball until later on in high school and then eventually college," he said. "I can't say I didn't dream of being pro basketball player — I just didn't know what that looked like so I didn't see it as a full time job or career. But as I continued on and started getting national media attention in college and things like that, the vision changed as it went on."

After graduating from Gordon College in Wenham with a historic season as the NCAA's top scorer under his belt, a mix of chance encounters, successful networking, and — of course — some more good ball-playing, would ultimately lead Demers back to basketball, this time to pursue it on a professional level. The pursuit paid off when he was selected to play in the San Antonio Spurs Summer League, then picked in the NBA G-League 2021 Draft by the Maine Celtics.

Scoring extra family time — for now

These days, Demers — who resides in Beverly with his wife, Lauren, and their nine-month-old son, Jordan — is grateful for the way things have worked out. "I was definitely excited to stay close to home this year, especially with a newborn," he said.

As he awaits the start of his second season with the team, Demers is currently on a training schedule that has him going into the Celtics' facilities in Boston. It's a schedule that's been allowing him some extra time with his family before things pick up.

"On a practice day we’ll go in around 9 a.m., have an individual lift with our strength and conditioning coach; ... player development; and then we have team practice from 11 to 1 so we’re there for about four-and-a-half to five hours a day," he said. "So for now I get a lot of downtime with my family compared to a lot of people who work eight to 10 hours a day, plus I only work seven months out of the year.

"But at the same time it can become difficult when we have to travel eight to 12 days at a time, so there's pros and cons to everything."

'Who knew...'

John Roy, Demers' former coach from his Ford Middle School days, recently retired from teaching but was back in the building Monday for the homecoming occasion. "It’s great to watch a kid pursue a passion and become really good at it, and then to watch him on TV in the G-League, I go 'I had that kid on my team.' It’s amazing," Roy said. "To be from a small town and to play for a Division III college, lead the nation in scoring and then go on to play professional basketball ... it really is a dream come true."

But if you ask the former coach if he ever foresaw Demers' future as a professional player, Roy would say it's been relatively surprising.

"Eric was average height, his skill at basketball was progressing, but who knew where it was going to go," Roy recalled. "It just shows if you do something enough, you're going to get really good at it."

'Practice, practice, practice'

In the middle school gymnasium on Monday, where the whole school was able to sit and watch the game, the excitement started before the game did, with a chorus of excited voices roaring with each basket made during the pregame shoot-around and continuing throughout. With a final score of 73-46 — the victors being the students and Demers — the event ended as Demers was presented with a Hometown Hero Award and his #12 Celtics jersey, which would later be hung up in the school.

During a brief media conference, Demers talked about getting to bring his wife and son to see his old stomping grounds. "It was pretty neat ... for them to come back to where I grew up and see the school and see the community that I was raised in," he said.

Ford Middle School Principal Michelle Sylvia said the event served as part of a reward system known as PBIS (positive behavioral interventions and supports), designed to recognize students for displaying positive qualities like responsibility and respect. This year, the game and visit from Demers was used as a reward, with those who'd earned PBIS recognitions throughout the school year being given the option to play.

Sylvia said Demers' story and what it has to offer the fifth- through eighth-graders of today made his appearance a great fit for the occasion.

"Practice, practice, practice," she told The Standard-Times. "You never give up on something you want. You’re not going to be handed everything — that’s what he embodies."