Meet Bishop Stang High School's Top 10 Graduates of 2022

 4 days ago

DARTMOUTH — The following students are graduating from Bishop Stang High School at the academic top of the senior class.

1. Aiden Guay, attending Boston College.

2. Tyler Hunt, attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

3. Madeleine Kippe, attending Elon University

4. Joey Landry, attending Tufts University

5. Aimee Cabral, attending University of Massachusetts Amherst

6. Samantha Gonsalves, attending University of Vermont

7. Sarah Barboza, attending Nova Southwestern University

8. Neda Habboosh, attending Northeastern University

9. Lavina Burman, attending United States Military Academy

10. Jullian Sferrazza, attending Baylor University

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern University#Baylor University#Tufts University#Highschool#Education#Dartmouth#Bishop Stang High School#Boston College#Elon University 4#University Of Vermont 7#United States
