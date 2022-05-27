Meet Bishop Stang High School's Top 10 Graduates of 2022

Several communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are offering their own form of reparations to Native Americans by giving free summer beach permits to tribal members. In Massachusetts, the Cape Cod towns of Truro and Wellfleet will begin offering free permits to anyone with proof of tribal identification this summer, while Eastham began doing so in 2020. In Rhode Island, the Narragansett Town Council voted earlier this month to offer permits to members of the Narragansett tribe.

TRURO, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO