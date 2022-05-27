ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Lady Bulldogs lead State A tennis

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

BOZEMAN — The Whitefish girls lead the team race after the first day of action at the State A tennis tournament in Bozeman Thursday.

The Bulldogs have nine points, followed by Hamilton and Billings Central in a tie for second with eight points each.

Whitefish’s boys are in third with 6 points, three behind leader Billings Central and two back of second-place Havre.

Neither Whitefish team has a player in championship contention, but a few are busy still picking up points.

Whitefish singles players Lauren Brown and Anyah Cripe fell in early rounds but are both alive in the consolation bracket.

Clara Todd of Polson, the Northwest A divisional winner, advanced to today’s semifinal, where Eliana Foss of Hamilton awaits.

Whitefish’s Elliette Haigh and Ashley Gunset have been working their way through the doubles consolation bracket after a first-round loss and will play Polson’s Camilla Foresti and Katie Smith in their next match. Teammates Emma Trieweiler and Tallory Workman made it to the second round but were bounced after one round in consolation.

Aaliyah Decker and Alyssa Pretty On Top of Ronan advanced to semifinals after knocking off top-seeded Glendive duo Mataya Tipton and Madeline Steinbran.

The surprise Northwest A divisional winner, Libby’s Ryan Beagle, advanced to semifinals, as did Ronan’s Beau Decker.

Whitefish’s Joe Brandt fell in an early round but has a shot at making the third-place game.

Boys doubles teams Aaron Dicks and Mason Kelch of Whitefish, and Polson’s Trent Wilson and Owen McElwee are working their way through the consolation bracket.

Columbia Falls pair Cody Schweikert and Cade Morgan won their first match but fell later in consolation.

State A Tennis

Thursday, Bozeman

BOYS

Team scores — Billings Central 9, Havre 8, Whitefish 6.

Singles

Round 1

Joe Brandt (WF) def. Jameson Noteboom (HAR) 6-2, 6-0; Ryan Beagle (LIB) def. Kyle Schreiber (BLC) 6-2, 6-3; Torrin Ellis (POL) def. Hank Jagodinski (BLC) 6-0, 6-1; Beau Decker (RON) def. Bodie Shepardson (LIV) 6-3, 6-2.

Round 2

Josh Currie (HAV) def. Brandt 6-0, 6-1; Dalton Polesky (MC) def. Ellis 6-1, 6-1; Beagle def. Carson Staiger (GLE) 6-4, 6-3; Decker def. Ryan Hutchison (COR) 3-6, 7-6(9-7), 6-2.

Consolation

Round 4

Brandt def. Shepardson 6-1, 6-1; Ellis def. Kyle Hawley (DIL) 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles

Round 1

Trent Wilson/Owen McElwee (POL) def. Theron Peterson/Carter Spangler (HAV) 6-2, 6-2; Cade Morgan/Cody Schweikert (CF) def. Jake Larson/Samson Hostman (MC) 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4; Aaron Dicks/Mason Kelch (WF) def. Austin Jacobsen/Tristian Jarvis (GLE) 6-3, 6-1; Trenton Maloughney/Caleb Spangler (HAV) def. Finn Stagg/Jesse Burrough (WF) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Round 2

Andy Purcell/Colin Hanley (HAM) def. Dicks/Kelch 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; Matthew Newbury/Braydon Petermann (BLC) def. Wilson/McElwee 6-1, 6-2; John Bramblet/Marcus Sandall (DIL) def. Morgan/Schweikert 6-2, 6-0.

Consolation

Round 3

Nik Talia/Luke Sangster (COR) def. Stagg/Burrough 6-0, 6-2.

Round 4

Sean Mehling/Derek Blankenship (HAR) def. Morgan/Schweikert 7-6(8-6), 6-2; Wilson/McElwee def. Talia/Sangster 6-3, 1-6, 6-1; Dicks/Kelch def. Larson/Hostman 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

GIRLS

Team scores — Whitefish 9, Hamilton 8, Billings Central 8.

Singles

Round 1

Lauren Brown (WF) def. Dakota Powell (COR) 6-4, 6-2; Gracie Hawkes (HAM) def. Anyah Cripe (WF) 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; Clara Todd (POL) def. Alanah Rose (DIL) 6-0, 6-1; Eliana Foss (HAM) def. Cloey Ramage (CF) 6-1, 6-3.

Round 2

Evelyn Nelson (BLC) def. Brown 6-2, 6-3; Todd def. Rayna Ponessa (MC) 6-1, 6-0.

Consolation

Round 3

Cripe def. Taiya Guptill (HAR) 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; Ramage def. Elsa Cajune (LIV) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Round 4

Cripe def. Skylar Rutten (LEW) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6; Brown def. Debra Don’t Mix (HAR) 6-0, 6-2; Hawkes def. Ramage 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

Round 1

Camilla Foresti/Katie Smith (POL) def. Rachel Fluckiger/Eden Kindberg (DIL) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Aaliyah Decker/Alyssa Pretty On Top (RON) def. Maria Kanewisher/Brynn Lehtola (HAM) 6-0, 6-2; Emma Trieweiler/Tallory Workman (WF) def. Kennedy Yaskus/Lilly Trail (COR) 6-2, 1-6, 6-1; Hailey Anderson/Madison Henry (COR) def. Elliette Haigh/Ashley Gunset (WF) 6-0, 7-6.

Round 2

Lainey Smith/Emma Barlog (MC) def. Trieweiler/Workman 7-6, 3-6, 6-4.

Consolation

Round 3

Haigh/Gunset def. Erin Doran/Kailey Brimmer (MC) 6-1, 6-3.

Round 4

Haigh/Gunset def. Mataya Tipton/Madeline Steinbran (GLE) 6-2, 6-3; Foresti/Smith def. Ocielly Black Eagle/Avery Schubert (HAR) 6-2, 6-1; Fluckiger/Kindberg def. Trieweiler/Workman 6-3, 6-2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Polson, MT
City
Whitefish, MT
City
Libby, MT
Whitefish, MT
Sports
City
Glendive, MT
City
Hamilton, MT
Bozeman, MT
Sports
City
Ronan, MT
City
Havre, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Currie
Person
Katie Smith
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy