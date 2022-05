Thayer Manca Residential (TMR) has sold The Ventura Apartments, a 272-unit multifamily property in Chandler, AZ. TMR purchased the property in 2017 for $47.6 MM. TMR has a number of additional assets throughout Arizona including Circ Tucson (formerly Palm Canyon), Envii (formerly Entrada) and recently acquired Desert Shadows in Tucson. TMR sold Avia 266 in Tempe in 2019.

