KI Day returns with large turnout and record heat

STEVENSVILLE — Judging by the large turnout of attendees — returning for the first time since May 2019, Kent Island Day, held May 21, was a success. The past two years, the pandemic was deemed too dangerous for large numbers of people to come together, even outdoors, for what had been an annual celebration of Kent Island history and culture in historic downtown Stevensville.

Kent Island Heritage Society President Jack Broderick said, “Months ago we checked with our county health officials to see if it would be safe for us to go forward with Kent Island Day this year? They told us, looking at the health related numbers, we could do it.” So the plans were set in place to go forward with this year’s event.

The only times prior to the pandemic KI Day has been cancelled, was due to very stormy and rainy weather. Prior to 2019, that had happened a couple times. This year, hopes and prayers were answered — no rain and the day went on.

Opening ceremonies began at 10 a.m., with Kent Island High School student Brianna Kurtz’ solo performance of The Star-Spangled Banner with her trumpet. She was followed by Queen Anne’s County commission President Chris Corchiarino leading the Pledge of Allegiance, and Maryland State Senator Steve Hershey reading of the original state legislature’s proclamation of 1981, designating the third Saturday in May each year as recognition “to appropriately observe the heritage and history of Kent Island, and celebrate the occasion of this State’s first settlement by William Claiborne in 1631.” The proclamation also recognizes Kent Island as the first permanent English settlement within the boundaries of Maryland.

Shortly after the brief opening ceremony, which took place directly across the street from the Tasty Toucan Ice Cream Shop in the center of downtown Stevensville, the KI Day parade began to roll through downtown. This year’s parade, included the Honor Guard of the Maryland Transportation Authority leading the parade carrying the colors, followed by honorary Grand Marshall Dr. Earl Chambers riding in a 1955 Ford Sunliner convertible owned and driven by longtime Kent Island Cruisers Car Club member Dr. Paul Placek.

Other antique cars followed, including a 1916 Ford Model T owned and driven by KI Heritage Society docent Chris Kilian, and another 1920s Ford Model A driven by Dr. Tom Walsh, M.D. There was also a antique 1953 Farmall tractor driven by Simon Miller, carrying the banner for the Queen Anne’s County Character Counts organization. The tractor not only represented Character Counts, but also the agricultural and watermen’s community of Queen Anne’s County, as a wire crab basket was attached to the bucket in the front of the tractor.

The KI Garden Club returned to the parade, along with members of Maryland Rough Riders equestrian group, and for the first time ever, Talisman Therapeutic Riding led two of their horses along the parade route. A number of local elected candidates, incumbents and hopefuls, were also in the parade, as the primary election for Maryland begins in July.

The number of vendors representing so many different businesses, services, faith-based groups and local artists was possibly the largest number ever for KI Day. Broderick said, “We had just over 100 vendors Saturday. I can’t remember if that was a larger number of vendors that we had in 2019, however, we had a lot of vendors participate!”

Even “Ye Olde Church House Antiques” building, owned by the Denny family, opened for the first time in many years. The building itself, a former church building in downtown Stevensville, converted, is very interesting inside, with two balconies. A must to see, when it’s open!

As forecast, the weather warmed up quickly on Saturday, especially following the parade in the morning. Temperatures outside reached the mid to upper 90s, but felt like 100 degrees with the humidity. A slight breeze saved the day.

The Tasty Toucan Ice Cream Shop had a great day of business, with the large number of people and hot temps outside, they had a record day of sales. Shop owner Nikki Neboshynsky said, “It was crazy here for about two-hours. I was fortunate to have a full staff helping and we didn’t run out of any of our flavors!” Also, inside the ice cream shop, local works of art, paintings of Ukraine’s national flower, the sunflower, are for sale through the Art East organization — 100% of the proceeds from the sales, goes to humanitarian efforts for the Ukrainian people.

It appears that the return of KI Day was a huge success for all involved, with one big exception — while making final preparations for the parade Saturday morning, KI Heritage Society President Jack Broderick had a mishap with a golf cart he was driving. The cart overturned ejecting Broderick. Kent Island native Randy Denny found Broderick and took him directly to the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department for paramedics to look at him. Broderick was taken to the emergency center in Grasonville, where he spent the entire day being examined and waiting for test results. Fortunately, Broderick did get to go home at the end of the day and spent the remainder of the weekend recovering. He said, “I want to thank our KI Day team for stepping up in my absence, making the day a success for everyone who attended.”