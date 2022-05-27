ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MD

KI Day returns with large turnout and record heat

By By DOUG BISHOP
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmWzH_0fs3mFYz00

STEVENSVILLE — Judging by the large turnout of attendees — returning for the first time since May 2019, Kent Island Day, held May 21, was a success. The past two years, the pandemic was deemed too dangerous for large numbers of people to come together, even outdoors, for what had been an annual celebration of Kent Island history and culture in historic downtown Stevensville.

Kent Island Heritage Society President Jack Broderick said, “Months ago we checked with our county health officials to see if it would be safe for us to go forward with Kent Island Day this year? They told us, looking at the health related numbers, we could do it.” So the plans were set in place to go forward with this year’s event.

The only times prior to the pandemic KI Day has been cancelled, was due to very stormy and rainy weather. Prior to 2019, that had happened a couple times. This year, hopes and prayers were answered — no rain and the day went on.

Opening ceremonies began at 10 a.m., with Kent Island High School student Brianna Kurtz’ solo performance of The Star-Spangled Banner with her trumpet. She was followed by Queen Anne’s County commission President Chris Corchiarino leading the Pledge of Allegiance, and Maryland State Senator Steve Hershey reading of the original state legislature’s proclamation of 1981, designating the third Saturday in May each year as recognition “to appropriately observe the heritage and history of Kent Island, and celebrate the occasion of this State’s first settlement by William Claiborne in 1631.” The proclamation also recognizes Kent Island as the first permanent English settlement within the boundaries of Maryland.

Shortly after the brief opening ceremony, which took place directly across the street from the Tasty Toucan Ice Cream Shop in the center of downtown Stevensville, the KI Day parade began to roll through downtown. This year’s parade, included the Honor Guard of the Maryland Transportation Authority leading the parade carrying the colors, followed by honorary Grand Marshall Dr. Earl Chambers riding in a 1955 Ford Sunliner convertible owned and driven by longtime Kent Island Cruisers Car Club member Dr. Paul Placek.

Other antique cars followed, including a 1916 Ford Model T owned and driven by KI Heritage Society docent Chris Kilian, and another 1920s Ford Model A driven by Dr. Tom Walsh, M.D. There was also a antique 1953 Farmall tractor driven by Simon Miller, carrying the banner for the Queen Anne’s County Character Counts organization. The tractor not only represented Character Counts, but also the agricultural and watermen’s community of Queen Anne’s County, as a wire crab basket was attached to the bucket in the front of the tractor.

The KI Garden Club returned to the parade, along with members of Maryland Rough Riders equestrian group, and for the first time ever, Talisman Therapeutic Riding led two of their horses along the parade route. A number of local elected candidates, incumbents and hopefuls, were also in the parade, as the primary election for Maryland begins in July.

The number of vendors representing so many different businesses, services, faith-based groups and local artists was possibly the largest number ever for KI Day. Broderick said, “We had just over 100 vendors Saturday. I can’t remember if that was a larger number of vendors that we had in 2019, however, we had a lot of vendors participate!”

Even “Ye Olde Church House Antiques” building, owned by the Denny family, opened for the first time in many years. The building itself, a former church building in downtown Stevensville, converted, is very interesting inside, with two balconies. A must to see, when it’s open!

As forecast, the weather warmed up quickly on Saturday, especially following the parade in the morning. Temperatures outside reached the mid to upper 90s, but felt like 100 degrees with the humidity. A slight breeze saved the day.

The Tasty Toucan Ice Cream Shop had a great day of business, with the large number of people and hot temps outside, they had a record day of sales. Shop owner Nikki Neboshynsky said, “It was crazy here for about two-hours. I was fortunate to have a full staff helping and we didn’t run out of any of our flavors!” Also, inside the ice cream shop, local works of art, paintings of Ukraine’s national flower, the sunflower, are for sale through the Art East organization — 100% of the proceeds from the sales, goes to humanitarian efforts for the Ukrainian people.

It appears that the return of KI Day was a huge success for all involved, with one big exception — while making final preparations for the parade Saturday morning, KI Heritage Society President Jack Broderick had a mishap with a golf cart he was driving. The cart overturned ejecting Broderick. Kent Island native Randy Denny found Broderick and took him directly to the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department for paramedics to look at him. Broderick was taken to the emergency center in Grasonville, where he spent the entire day being examined and waiting for test results. Fortunately, Broderick did get to go home at the end of the day and spent the remainder of the weekend recovering. He said, “I want to thank our KI Day team for stepping up in my absence, making the day a success for everyone who attended.”

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Man drowns near Sandy Point State Park in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A man drowned in the water near Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis Monday, according to Maryland police. Citizens pulled a man floating in the water near the Sandy Point Shoal Lighthouse into their boat and took him back to shore, where he was pronounced dead, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said Sunday.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Troutless Maryland stream gets restoration green light

Maryland regulators have given a green light to a controversial restoration project in the state’s only Coastal Plain stream to have supported brook trout until recently. The Maryland Department of the Environment recently approved a proposal by the state’s Department of Natural Resources to restore a portion of Jabez Branch, a tributary of the Severn River in Anne […]
MARYLAND STATE
chestertownspy.org

Spy Report: Digging to Find Caroline County

It must be confessed upfront that the Spy only knew about an archaeological dig taking place in Caroline County this Memorial Day weekend because a cousin had emailed this writer from North Carolina that she was on her way to Denton to participate. It seems like most archaeological fieldwork is...
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Lewes skippers to compete in Annapolis to Bermuda Race

Three Lewes Yacht Club skippers and their crews will compete in one of the longest ocean races on the East Coast. Nick Carter, Hattie Warwick-Smith and Oskar Sandursky will take part in the 753-mile Annapolis to Bermuda Ocean Race, which starts in Annapolis Friday, June 3. In addition, there is...
LEWES, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stevensville, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
Katie Cherrix

Where to Go Camping Near Ocean City, Maryland This Summer

Roasting marshmallows over a campfireLeon Contreras on Unsplash. Whether you are glamping in an RV or roughing it in a tent, there are several campgrounds near Ocean City, MD that offer everything you need to have a fun, relaxing camping trip. Here are a few of the best campgrounds near Ocean City you can enjoy this summer.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Five Bars and Nightclubs for Singles in Ocean City, Maryland

If you're single for the summer, there's no better place to party than Ocean City, Maryland. While the town is known as America's Finest Family Resort, there are plenty of bars and nightclubs in Ocean City, Maryland that offer adults-only excitement. Whether you want to stay single or find a steamy summer romance, here are five places you can live your best life in Ocean City this summer.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 tornadoes touched down Friday in Maryland

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — Two tornadoes touched down during Friday's severe storms that moved through Maryland, according to the National Weather Service. An EF-1 tornado with estimated 90 mph peak winds touched down Friday night near the Charles-St. Mary’s County line. The weather service announced Sunday morning that the tornado traveled 4.16 miles with a width of about 100 yards. No injuries or deaths were reported.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Chesapeake Yacht Club Celebrates 75 Years and New Floating Docks

The Chesapeake Yacht Club (CYC) is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year as well as the dedication of two more state-of-the-art floating docks. Festivities will be held on June 11, 2022, beginning at 11:00am. “This is a monumental occasion”, said Sheri Nelms, Commodore of the Chesapeake Yacht Club. “CYC is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Large Numbers#Ki Day#Kent Island High School#The Star Spangled Banner
WUSA

Black bear caught on home security footage in Olney

OLNEY, Md. — It was a weird weekend for people who live in Olney. On Friday, a tornado tore through the area for less than a minute and on Saturday a black bear was spotted walking around a neighborhood. Mark and Anita Brady of Olney were spending the holiday...
OLNEY, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore County Farmers’ Market in Timonium 2022

The Baltimore County Farmers Market 2022 plans to be open from June 1-October 26. It will be held 10am-1pm on Wednesdays. The Baltimore County Farmers Market is held at the Timonium Fairgrounds. This is its’ 13th year!. The farms represented at the Timonium Fairgrounds Farmers Market in 2022 are:
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

More severe storms possible Friday night, particularly south of Baltimore

UPDATE (9 p.m.) -- Tornado warning canceled for Charles, Calvert, Prince George's and St. Mary's counties. UPDATE (8:40 p.m.) -- TORNADO WARNING for Charles, Calvert, Prince George's and St. Mary's counties until 9 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
talbotspy.org

ShoreRivers Safe to Swim Weekend Report

Along with summer swimming comes ShoreRivers Bacteria Monitoring season has officially started. The Good news is that all of the Eastern Bay sites passed this week. The Choptank, not so much.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City And Surrounding Communities Experiencing High Community Transmission Of COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, and Anne Arundel County are all areas of high community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  New data indicates there are 283 cases per 100,000 people in Baltimore over the last seven days, and the hospitalizations per case rate grew to 11.8 admissions per 100,000 cases.  Howard County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Kelly Russo recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with vaccines, getting tested if you have symptoms and if you are at high risk for severe illness, considering additional precautions,...
BALTIMORE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Boater Dies in Water at Sandy Point State Park

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) have released more information about how a man died in the water near Sandy Point State Park on Sunday. NRP responded to the beach around 12:30 p.m. after getting reports of an unresponsive man being pulled from the water. Officers say a good Samaritan saw the man floating and was able to bring him back to the marina.
SANDY POINT, VA
fox5dc.com

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes hit Maryland Friday

MARYLAND - Storm damage surveyors confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Maryland Friday evening, ripping down trees and causing damage to several houses along the way. Officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) said one of the tornadoes briefly touched down in the Olney area of Montgomery County. The EF-O tornado, estimated to have had speeds of 80 miles per hour, ripped through the 3600 block of Toddsbury Lane in a linear path, taking down large tree limbs and damaging several vehicles along the road.
WTOP

Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in Maryland motorcycle crashes

HANCOCK, Md. (AP) — Police say a woman was killed and three other people were injured when three motorcycles crashed on a Maryland highway on Sunday. A State Police news release says 53-year-old Sandra Kay Wetzel, of Hagerstown, Maryland, died after she lost control of a 1995 Honda motorcycle and it struck a guardrail along Interstate 70 in Hancock, a town in Washington County.
HANCOCK, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for Tuesday in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Tuesday in the Baltimore area. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects … Continue reading "Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for Tuesday in Baltimore area" The post Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for Tuesday in Baltimore area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
preservationmaryland.org

Iconic Maryland Creations: The Man Behind Enchanted Forest, Frontier Town, and the Giant RCA Dog

Once upon a time, in 1955 to be exact, the Enchanted Forest, a nursey rhyme-themed amusement park, opened in Ellicott City, Maryland. The park was owned by the Harrison family, but the magical pieces – like Willie the Whale, the Old Woman’s Shoe, and Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach – were fabricated by Howard Adler and his team at Adler Display in Baltimore.
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
29
Followers
140
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy