The final frontier is more interesting than ever, and now Czech Games Edition (CGE) is exploring the cosmos with its own Star Trek-inspired board game titled Starship Captains. The new game is designed by Peter B. Hoffgaard and has players sitting in the Captain's chair of your very first star cruiser as you lead your crew in dangerous missions across the galaxy. You'll promote and train your crew of cadets, ensigns, androids, and officers along your journey, and each one will have special roles and abilities, though you'll also need to upgrade your ship's engine and boost your reputation with different factions as well.

