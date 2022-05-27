ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Assistance cat banned from Sainsbury's

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man with autism is locked in a legal row with Sainsbury's after it banned his assistance...

BBC

Man who illegally slaughtered cow at Lancashire farm fined

A man who illegally slaughtered a cow on a Lancashire farm has been fined. Thomas Mullin admitted killing the animal despite his licence to slaughter livestock having expired in the late 1990s. His employers Northern Fallen Stock, who collect and dispose of dead farm animals, sent him to Westby Hall...
BBC

Trapped fox cut free from tyre cubby hole in Selly Oak

A fox had to be cut free after getting its head stuck inside a tyre. A West Midlands Fire and Rescue crew was called to the animal's aid at 13:00 BST after it was discovered by a resident on Woolacombe Lodge Road in Selly Oak, Birmingham. William Bright, from the...
dailyphew.com

People Are Crying Over This Video Of Monkeys Accidentally Killing A Robot Monkey And Then Mourning For It

When BBC show ‘Spy In The Wild’ infiltrated a robot monkey among a tribe of Langurs, the fake animal got accidentally ‘killed’. This allowed the hidden camera to capture the intimate details of how the monkeys mourn. The video filmed in Rajasthan, India, both shocked and upset the viewers, as the monkeys’ reaction to death is similar to grief experienced by humans.
TheConversationAU

One in three people are infected with _Toxoplasma_ parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

Toxoplasma gondii is probably the most successful parasite in the world today. This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected. Once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life. So far, we don’t have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. And there is no vaccine approved for use in humans. Across the world, it’s estimated 30–50% of people are infected with Toxoplasma – and infections may be increasing in Australia. A survey of studies conducted at blood banks and pregnancy clinics across the country in the 1970s put...
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
The US Sun

The clothes that could get you BANNED from flying

MAKE sure you wear something appropriate for your next flight - or you could be kicked off the plane. A post on Reddit has revealed the item of clothing that is practically guaranteed to have you banned from flying, according to an airline gate agent. They said: “Don’t wear shirts...
Daily Mail

Australian farmers are forced to dump truckloads of avocados in rubbish tips despite food price rises surging across the country

Thousands of avocados are being dumped in rubbish tips because Covid lockdowns created a massive surplus, despite Aussies battling with surging food prices. Jan De Lai from Atherton, North Queensland, shared photos of the discarded avocados after finding thousands of them dumped at her local tip. 'Truck loads of avocados...
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
The Independent

Flight attendant fired after being filmed ‘necking’ Jack Daniels on flight

A flight attendant was arrested and sacked last week after being filmed by passengers “necking” alcohol on a flight.A passenger on the flight from Rzeszow, Poland to London Stansted told The Sun that he had filmed the employee drinking wine and whisky on a Ryanair flight. Ryanair says the flight was being operated by its sister company, Lauda Europe. Representatives of the airline confirmed that the incident had occured on 18 May, and that the employee in question had been fired.The passenger says the male flight attendant drank a miniature bottle of wine and a shot of Jack Daniels from...
