Minden, LA

Minden "We're Here" event brings out a crowd

By Troy Washington
KTBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINDEN, La. - A "We're Here" empowerment event Thursday in Minden provided...

www.ktbs.com

arklatexweekend.com

Visit beautiful gardens at Le Tour des Jardins

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) -The 2022 Northwest Louisiana Master Gardener’s Association Annual Spring Garden Tour is back! After being away for two years the association is happy to be back. On June 4th and 5th you can tour six beautiful gardens throughout Shreveport and Bossier City. Two gardens are in Bossier City, Greenacres Place and Plantation Trace. And four gardens can be toured in Shreveport, Kingspoint, Ellerbe Road and two in South Highlands.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Mudbug Madness met with welcome return in 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It may not have been actual madness - but as Mudbug Madness 2022 entered its last day - the event was still going strong. The event will close up at 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. Tens of thousands have already enjoyed the festival, but the line was running into the parking lot when KSLA crews arrived on Sunday morning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Memorial Day service at Texarkana’s Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery draws a crowd

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Memorial Day service held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Texarkana, Texas drew a crowd of locals honoring U.S. fallen heroes of wars past. Master of Ceremonies for the service was Charles Jordan, administrative officer for the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs who delivered a heartfelt message for the tribute to soldiers, seamen, airmen, and Marines who sacrificed their lives for our country.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Veterans honored in Keithville on Memorial Day

KEITHVILLE, La - Memorial Day ceremonies going on all across the Arkla Tex on Monday. One of the largest gatherings happening on this special day was at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana. A crowd of a several hundred and special guests honored veterans past and present with...
KEITHVILLE, LA
Natchitoches Times

Community feedback shapes Richardson Park plan

The City of Natchitoches hosted a second public comment session for revitalization of Richardson Park May 17. The city’s grant application will be its second attempt to gain funding from a Love Louisiana Outdoors Grant (LLOG) after a similar application was submitted last year. The original application was rejected for incorporating basketball courts. Organized team sports fields and facilities are ineligible for funding by LLOG funds.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Memorial Day service remembers and honors fallen soldiers of Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - On the Texarkana, Texas side, just steps away from the Ark. side on Veterans Memorial Hwy, a group of Texarkanans gathered at the Korea/Vietnam Memorial to hear the names of local fallen soldiers read aloud from the Korean and Viet Nam Wars as well as those from The War on Terrorism.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Cedar Grove community gathers to dedicate street in honor of good Samaritan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, May 28, Sam J. Coleman was honored with a street dedication for his contributions to the Cedar Grove community. Coleman died in 2013, but Shreveport City Council voted to dedicate the 500 block of E. 84th Street in his name. Councilman James Green was in attendance, along with Coleman’s family and friends.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

Summer school meals provided to eligible children at no charge

Natchitoches Parish School Board is participating in the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) of the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program. Under the SSO, meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge. Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches native is deafness advocate, success story

Simona Blackshear Robinson is the daughter of Roy Blackman and Debra Spans. Born in Natchitoches, Robinson was raised by her grandparents, George and Bernice Holden, is married to Christopher Robinson and has a young son, Jace. She attended North Natchitoches Elementary School and Natchitoches Jr. High where, as a deaf...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Fire damages former Christian Services shelter in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - An investigation is underway into a major fire Monday night in Shreveport's Ledbetter Heights neighborhood. It started around 9:30 at a vacant building on Sprague and Lawrence streets. The place was once known as Herbert House and operated by Christian Services as transitional housing for homeless men.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Free admission to Splash Kingdom for donating blood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare and Splash Kingdom have partnered to give you something special for helping those in need. Donate blood at participating LifeShare Centers or any mobile blood drive in the ArkLaTex on Friday, May 27, and get a voucher for free admission into Splash Kingdom – Oasis and a LifeShare donor t-shirt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Rain possible later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system developing in the Pacific Northwest as of Monday afternoon is forecast to bring our next weather change on Thursday and Friday. This could be in the form of showers and storms. Rain amounts are projected to add up to over a half inch during...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Local Restaurant Celebrates 30 Years in Business in Shreveport

We don't have to tell you what an accomplishment this is for an eatery in Shreveport-Bossier City!. The Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport is celebrating its 30th year in business today (05/26/22) at 2 pm with a ginormous birthday cake!. The restaurant business is tough. Over the last few years,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Street dedicated in honor of good Samaritan

SHREVEPORT, LA

