NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A carjacking that took place on Saturday at 469 Ponder Place with a child asleep in the backseat led to several arrest charges. The victim stated that her eight-year-old son was asleep in the back seat during the incident, according to an affidavit. The mother added that the suspect, Terrence D. Rainey Jr., approached her as she exited her vehicle after parking in the lot. He then pointed a gun at her demanding the keys to the vehicle.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO