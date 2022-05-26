The No. 17 Nationally Ranked Dillard Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Program Sees Its 4x400m Relay and Jamaal Morris Jr. Qualify for Fridays Finals On the Second Day of the 2022 NAIA Track & Field Championships
Gulf Shores, Alabama - The No. 17 nationally ranked Dillard's men's outdoor track and field saw its 4x400m relay team and Jamaal Morris Jr. (400m) qualify for the finals in their events on the second day of the 2022 NAIA Track & Field Championships to highlight the action for the team...dillardbleudevils.com
Comments / 0