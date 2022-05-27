These Are the Counties in the Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Duluth metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 711 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 255 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 304 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Duluth metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carlton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Carlton County stands at 276 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Duluth metro area, Carlton County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 25, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Carlton County, MN 276 98 26,365 9,370 2 St. Louis County, MN 267 534 24,708 49,436 3 Douglas County, WI 182 79 27,920 12,118

