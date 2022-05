MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying or finding a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Mesa early Saturday morning. According to MCSO, around 1 a.m. a pedestrian was struck by a dark-colored vehicle on University Drive, just east of 54th Street. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the north side of the curb when he was hit by a vehicle heading west. The man, who hasn’t been identified, died at the scene.

MESA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO