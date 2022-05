After winning his second piece of silverware Saturday in the form of a Champions League title, Karim Benzema's case for the Ballon d'Or is growing. He was held scoreless in the final, after having a goal ruled out for offside, but his 15 goals in Champions League play were only two off the record of 17. They weren't empty goals for stat padding either as nine of of them were scored after the 60th minutes in Champions League play to help Real Madrid claw back into games.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO