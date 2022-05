The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal accident on Shepherdsville Road at the Battle Training Road intersection just after 5 p.m. Thursday (05/26). The investigation revealed that a motorcycle operated by 55 year-old John Raymond Kennon, of Gardendale, Alabama, was northbound on Shepherdsville Road when he lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected. The motorcycle continued to travel northbound striking two other vehicles.

HARDIN COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO