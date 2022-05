MESA, Ariz. – What a ride. What a journey. The 2022 ACU baseball season came to a conclusion Saturday night at Hohokam Stadium, as the improbable run through the WAC Tournament fell just short in the championship game against New Mexico State. The Wildcats trailed the entire way, and despite a Hunter Gieser home run, it was the Aggies who came away with the 7-1 victory. ACU's season comes to a close with a 30-29 record, playing 59 games in a season, the most in the Division I history of the program. History just keeps getting made with this team. 2022 featured the first-ever appearance in a conference tournament championship game, and the future just continues to get brighter with Rick McCarty's program.

2 DAYS AGO