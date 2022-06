The City will host a City-Wide Neighborhood Watch meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, June 15 at 6 p.m. The meeting provides information on the benefits of Neighborhood Watch, current crime trends, and prevention tips. Zoom may be viewed on any computer, laptop, or mobile device. Users of tablets or smart phones will need to download the free Zoom app to participate. The use of cameras or microphones is not needed and participants will be able to ask questions via the text chat box.

