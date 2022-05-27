ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Better rain chances with weak front

By Leigh Spann
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak front slides into the Tampa Bay area today. It helps increase our rain chance to 50%. Expect scattered downpours rather than a line of storms along the front.

The extra clouds and showers keep highs in the upper 80s this afternoon, but when you add in the humidity, it will still feel like the mid 90s.

A few showers linger around tonight, but the rain chance is slim. Temperatures slowly cool into the mid 70s overnight.

The front keeps showers around Saturday morning and into the early afternoon. The rain chance is 30%, and the late afternoon and evening should be drier. Highs reach 90 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Sunday starts out dry, and there’s a 30% chance of late-day storms to develop with highs in the low 90s. Memorial Day starts a stretch of classic summer thunderstorms.

We’ll see a 40% chance of afternoon and early evening storms most of next week. Highs stay in the low 90s each day as well.

