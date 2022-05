Books burn, but not this one. Since August 2021, over 1,500 books have been banned from U.S. school districts, most of them focused on people of color and LGBTQ individuals. To raise awareness of the growing number of book burnings and bans in this country, Penguin Random House has partnered with legendary author Margaret Atwood to create a single, fireproof edition of her dystopian novel (and often banned) The Handmaid’s Tale. “The Unburnable Book” was sewn and bound by hand and made from a variety of fireproof materials that were put to the test with a torch, even left in a burning BBQ for half an hour. As stunts go, it’s a pretty incendiary one.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO