Showers fade overnight; Warm temps through Memorial Day weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Showers fade

Clouds fade Saturday, low humidity

Warming up into Memorial Day

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Showers fade and cloud cover eventually breaks up. Temps are expected in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Drying out on Saturday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. It will be a seasonable day with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer for Sunday with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling like summer with highs in the upper 80s.

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect starting Monday for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties due to elevated air pollution levels.

It is advised to avoid driving if possible, refuel your vehicle after 8 p.m., limit the use of small gasoline-powered equipment and if you are mowing your lawn to do so in the evening.

TUESDAY: Another mostly sunny, and hot day with highs in the upper 80s. Air Quality Alert continues today.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and sunny again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A few more clouds arrive by the end of the day.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as hot. A chance of showers and storms.. Highs around 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid-70s.

