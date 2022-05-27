ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Showers fade overnight; Warm temps through Memorial Day weekend

By WHIO Staff
 6 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Showers fade
  • Clouds fade Saturday, low humidity
  • Warming up into Memorial Day

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Showers fade and cloud cover eventually breaks up. Temps are expected in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Drying out on Saturday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. It will be a seasonable day with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDC7q_0fs3ZCf500
FRIDAY PM FORECAST

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer for Sunday with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling like summer with highs in the upper 80s.

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect starting Monday for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties due to elevated air pollution levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqY2K_0fs3ZCf500
FRIDAY PM FORECAST

It is advised to avoid driving if possible, refuel your vehicle after 8 p.m., limit the use of small gasoline-powered equipment and if you are mowing your lawn to do so in the evening.

TUESDAY: Another mostly sunny, and hot day with highs in the upper 80s. Air Quality Alert continues today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7YVa_0fs3ZCf500
FRIDAY PM FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Hot and sunny again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A few more clouds arrive by the end of the day.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as hot. A chance of showers and storms.. Highs around 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid-70s.

