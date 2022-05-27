ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

They once worked for big oil’s enablers. Now they refuse to be complicit

By Leanna First-Arai
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ff2vE_0fs3YsOs00

More than a century ago, fossil fuel firms hardly needed help maintaining their image. Coal-powered trains, oil-burning power plants and gas-heated houses were likened to patriotism and social progress. But over time, especially as industry scientists began uncovering the direct link between the burning of fossil fuels and the climate crisis, America’s petroleum giants turned to the public relations industry they had helped create to persuade consumers to remain loyal.

PR campaigns that frame oil and gas as essential to solving the climate crisis have become the industry survival strategy. But over the past decade, the spinmasters behind these campaigns and the executives in industries that prop up fossil fuels have woken up to the role their work plays in contributing to climate breakdown.

Waves of employees have co-signed letters and quit en masse in response to their firms’ complicity in obfuscating climate crimes and rolling out aggressive greenwashing schemes . And the resignations are picking up pace. Just this week in a bombshell public resignation , Caroline Dennett, a consultant for Shell, parted ways with the company, citing its “double talk on climate”. She urged others to do the same. The Guardian spoke with three people who reveal their experiences closing the door on fossil fuel projects, and share advice for others who may consider following in their footsteps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjN8e_0fs3YsOs00
Tariq Fancy. Photograph: Courtesy Tariq Fancy

Tariq Fancy, chief information officer for sustainable investing at BlackRock from 2018 to 2019

When I took the reins of BlackRock’s sustainable investing operation, it was because I still bought into the myth that societal ills could be solved at the intersection of profit and purpose. I’d left the investment banking world to start an ed-tech non-profit called Rumie. But when approached with an offer, I couldn’t turn down the chance to take a swing at shaping a better capitalism. That unraveled pretty quickly.

I saw how siloed the company was. We were telling exciting stories about how individual investments in certain funds could steer society toward a green economy. But down the hall the public policy team was probably slowing regulations that could address the climate crisis.

A particular experience aboard a private jet to Madrid rubbed me the wrong way. It grew clear my higher-ups didn’t want to discuss the mechanics of sustainable investing, like if and how purpose-driven investing could actually intervene in the climate crisis. I couldn’t sleep that night. I couldn’t shake the “what am I doing here?” feeling. What if sustainable investment was doing even more harm than good? We were spewing false narratives that investing right was a saving grace, when we actually needed system change.

A few days later I gave my notice. I was pretty quiet about it and transitioned out over six months. They even threw me a going away party.

It wasn’t until much later, after continuing to do my own research, that I went public. It’s definitely a stressful decision. But I think I would have felt worse if I had bottled it up.

What if sustainable investment was doing even more harm than good?

While my experience was to leave, I actually think the most important thing someone can do at this juncture is to stay in their role and agitate. Almost all CEOs say they believe the science of climate change. But behind the scenes they’re blocking everything. That won’t change unless pressure mounts from the inside, until younger employees get together to say “this is not acceptable” and shine a spotlight on BlackRock’s lobbying and unlimited political spending, which is what’s blocking meaningful climate legislation.

Executives know that if employees turn against them, they’ll have to respond, whether demands are related to #MeToo, Black Lives Matter, or complicity in the climate crisis. Otherwise, they won’t be able to run their company. I think that’s where younger employees are most powerful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7Xu9_0fs3YsOs00
Christine Arena. Photograph: Diane K Costello/Courtesy Christine Arena

Christine Arena, executive vice-president at Edelman from 2014 to 2015

When I quit Edelman along with five colleagues, I had no idea of the scale of the PR industry’s “information pollution” problem. There’s no straightforward database for employees to check exactly which clients their firms serve. Companies like Edelman flaunt clients they feel good about working with. But the ads they did for fossil fuel clients weren’t much discussed.

So when the Climate Investigations Center revealed that Edelman had done work for one of the largest fossil fuel trade associations out there, the American Legislative Exchange Council, it sparked a media firestorm and raised all kinds of questions.

How much money are we talking about? And how far back did those contracts go? Edelman has said they don’t work for climate deniers – but how can you take a stance on that and represent some of these more extreme groups whose entire role is to counter-message climate action?

In spite of the stir, management wouldn’t talk. I still can’t share many details for fear of backlash. But what I can say is that it was bad enough for six of us executives to quit without necessarily lining up other jobs.

I did it subtly. In my exit interview I didn’t put up any protest. I was like, “I need to get the hell out of here and be quiet.” Since then, I’ve been working with scientists, academic researchers and investigative journalists and realized PR has gotten even worse. Over the past seven years, the use of greenwashing has exploded.

Employees are incredibly powerful. I think they will be the tipping point in this whole problem

For employees thinking of taking a stand, make a calculated decision. This is so serious. For creatives who may have worked on accounts for fossil fuel companies or industry groups, they should go straight to a formal whistleblower aide , rather than leak that information to the press. And for people who have more general climate qualms, reach out to a network like Clean Creatives , come together as a group, write letters to management and plan actions. Employees are incredibly powerful. I think they will be the tipping point in this whole problem.

While it’s essential to be strategic, I call on others with integrity to act quickly. Oil and gas PR pollution has only gotten worse since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is the moment to find courage and voice.

Remember, there are plenty of job opportunities outside the largest firms. I’m doing better than ever since I left Edelman, and still working with global clients. The innovation in our industry is not coming from the big, old-school PR firms any more. It’s coming from startups and small-to-midsize agencies. Know that there are possibilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JONID_0fs3YsOs00
Zac Schwarz. Photograph: Courtesy Zac Schwarz

Zac Schwarz, freelance creative

Most of my clients are agencies that approach me to work on campaigns with an ethical or green slant. Earlier this year, I was approached by two different agencies. But after checking out their websites, I realized they also worked with fossil fuel clients.

I’m not comfortable naming the firms, or their clients. I’m sorry I can’t be more specific. It’s really hard because on the one hand, the stuff we’re talking about is fucking more important than whether I drop someone’s name or not. But I’m also at risk of losing my income stream.

When I was preparing to tell one firm I’d be uncomfortable taking work from them, I got really nervous. It was really tense. After I did, I think I was expecting them to kind of pour their heart out, or whatever. But they were just like, “fair enough”.

I was really disappointed with how little both agencies wanted to talk about the issue. It means that higher up in the firms, they don’t give a damn about climate.

I think if an agency wanted to engage in a conversation to talk about where they are in their journey breaking up with fossil fuel clients, I might understand and work with them. But the line is: “If you work with fossil fuels and you’re not actively removing those as your clients, then you’re complicit in the damage they’re doing.” That has to be the red line. I didn’t say that then. But now I’m feeling kind of gung ho about it.

It’s better to be a hypocrite and do something than be a hypocrite and do nothing

My advice for other freelancers is to do your homework well ahead of time, as soon as an agency approaches you, to try to find out if they do work for fossil fuel clients. If they do, have your explanation prepared. It’ll be better than realizing later and having to tell them further along in the relationship.

And don’t worry about being called a hypocrite if you start turning down clients. I find it so stressful when people point out how my wife still flies on planes in spite of my climate stance, for example. We can’t keep getting stuck on this. We’re all hypocrites. It’s better to be a hypocrite and do something than be a hypocrite and do nothing.

This story is published as part of Covering Climate Now , a global collaboration of news outlets strengthening coverage of the climate story

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Why can't the US stop soaring oil and gas prices?

Texas oilman Jason Herrick is scrambling to pump more oil, chasing the promise of profit as oil prices soar. But despite his best efforts, he suspects output from his family-owned company will fall this year, for the third year in a row. It's been years since his Pantera Energy has...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Oil#Green Economy#Complicit#Shell
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

Most women of colour ‘hide’ their heritage due to UK workplace racism

Women of colour feel forced to change their behaviour, and in many cases their names, because of widespread, structural racism in the workplace, new research has found. Three-quarters of women of colour have experienced some form of racism at work, while just over a quarter have faced racial slurs, according to a significant report by the gender equality organisation the Fawcett Society, and the race equality thinktank the Runnymede Trust.
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Madrid, Spain
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Financial World

Russia is worried about the rapid rise of the ruble

Russia's central bank cut interest rates again yesterday, for the third time since early April, to curb the strengthening of the ruble. Namely, from the bottom reached in March after the introduction of international sanctions due to the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian currency has doubled its value against the US dollar.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

I hid in fear while a gunman killed 17 at my school four years ago. Why has nothing changed?

When I was a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, in Parkland, Florida, a gunman entered my school and murdered 17 people. I hid in a closet, terrified that I was next. As a survivor of a mass shooting, whenever another shooting happens and gets broadcast in the media, your own trauma begins to haunt you again. And so it was recently, when a gunman entered Robb elementary school in Texas last week, and killed 21 people: 19 children and two teachers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. In a statement posted on its Twitter page, ADNOC announced multiple onshore oil discoveries in place totaling 650 million barrels of oil. Read full article here. Finland Loses Main Gas Supply. Bloomberg...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

292K+
Followers
74K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy