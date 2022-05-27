Have You Made a Trip to Idaho’s See Idaho’s Top Natural Wonder?
It’s been three long years since we’ve been there and we’re itching to get back!. The unofficial start of summer is upon us and maybe you haven’t locked down where you’d like to go on vacation yet. Heck, it doesn’t even have to be a full blown vacation. You could burn...
IDAHO FALLS – Barzilla Clark’s election as Idaho’s 16th governor in 1936 was the culmination of an idea planned out nearly 30 years earlier. The 55-year-old Democrat had already served for a decade as Idaho Falls’ mayor when he had beaten his Republican opponent, Frank Stephan, in the gubernatorial election with 58% of the vote (115,098 total votes), according to the book “Idaho’s Governors.”
LEWISTON - Any hunter may apply for Idaho's Super Hunt drawing, but the deadline to apply for the first Super Hunt drawing of 2022 is May 31. Anyone who draws a Super Hunt tag can hunt in any open hunt area for the species drawn, including general and controlled hunts.
There are so many things to do in Idaho, and one of the more popular things to do is go fishing, and I’m assuming many of you might have fishing plans for this Memorial Day weekend. As you may know, fishing for white sturgeon has become increasingly popular over...
Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
You may not realize it, but you could be living in the Wildland Urban Interface — the transition zone between wild spaces and land with human development. On average, 3,000 structures are lost to wildfires in this area each year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. The Tablerock Fire...
Even in late May, when T-shirts take over and thermostats hit a balmy 70 degrees, patches of snow cling to the top of Mount Spokane. Snow persists on many Pacific Northwest mountains well into summer. It acts as a natural reservoir, melting as the weather warms and watering the thirsty low country when rains are few and far between.
Potato growers announced this week in May 1922 a marketing arrangement to get their spuds to the elite tables of the East Coast that coming fall. “The famous russet potato from the Idaho Falls region will be marketed under a special brand, according to plans of the Idaho Falls Potato Growers Association,” wire services reported. “Working under plans similar to those that have put the fruits of the western orchards on the markets, the association has signed up 1,500 cars of potatoes, secured large warehouse facilities and engaged an expert potato man as manager. The russets will be carefully graded and sold in branded sacks, which means a premium to the grower. … By pooling the potatoes of the select district of the state and marketing them under the special Idaho trademark, the growers expect to greatly increase their revenue next fall.”
Williams is the Peterson Professor of Constitutional Law at Willamette University College of Law. He lives in Salem. Earlier this month, voters in three counties in eastern and southern Oregon voted on whether they wanted to secede from Oregon and join Idaho. Voters in Douglas and Josephine counties rejected the idea, but Klamath voters approved it, joining eight other counties in eastern Oregon that have already endorsed the idea. Though it has prompted some derision in the state Capitol, the so-called “Greater Idaho” movement is not a joke.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Memorial Day weekend is off to a rainy start, but it's also the gateway to the summer camping season. If you're heading out to enjoy Oregon's great outdoors, U.S. Forest Service officials say you should plan ahead and keep safety in mind. While many campgrounds are...
BANKS, Idaho — Memorial Day marks the 100 Deadliest Days of driving, and to keep commuters safe the Idaho Transportation Department is increasing flagging resources on State Highway 55. The flaggers will be staged at the busy Banks-Lowman Road intersection in Banks. ITD will deploy flaggers on eight weekends...
In my family, we camp a lot. Where we go camping differs depending on the season, how long we have, and who we are going with. But there’s one thing that is always the same: my wife will only go if we take the camper. We call our camp...
If a Gem State weekend trip to a beautiful blue lake is what you're looking for, you've come to the right place!. Before we dive in, Lucky Peak Reservoir is a fantastic option for cyclists looking to ride the greenbelt from downtown Boise. Just 30 minutes from Idaho's largest city, it's a trip local cyclists and families love to frequent! Heads up to the cardio-challenged, the longer ride might leave you winded, but you can do it!
BOISE, Idaho — An Army veteran and author is taking on a 10,000-mile journey across the United States. Jake Sansing is walking from Oregon to Maine to raise money for veterans with PTSD. Right now, Sansing is making his way through the Gem State. The idea for the cross-country...
Snow is in the forecast for East Idaho's higher elevations Sunday through Tuesday along with region-wide cold temps and rain.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit area calling for the possibility of 2 to 10 inches of snow Sunday through noon Monday, with more snow in the forecast through Tuesday.
The weather service advised anyone driving in the Emigration Summit...
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s first post-election audit has been complete. The audit took three full days of visits to eight different counties in the Gem State. Chad Houck, Chief Deputy Secretary of State said the results from the audit were promising. “The ballots that were counted in Idaho...
More rounds of low-pressure from the Pacific Ocean are sweeping into southern Idaho Saturday night. This system started to bring showers to Owyhee County earlier this afternoon and will continue through this evening spreading into more of southern Idaho. The chance of isolated thunderstorms is also persistent this evening, along...
TWIN FALLS (Idaho Statesman) — The remains of 23 American military service members from Idaho who were killed during the Korean War are still unaccounted for, but after more than 70 years, another fallen soldier from the conflict with ties to the region was finally laid to rest before family just over a week ago.
Some may not believe this, but Montana is one of the most earthquake-prone states in the nation. The Great Montana Shake out says earthquake activity in Montana usually happens in the state’s mountainous western region since it lies in the intermountain seismic belt. While earthquakes with a magnitude of 8.0 are less likely, Montana earthquakes can range as large as 7.5.
We don't have to tell you--because it's all that anyone seems to want to talk about anymore: growth in Idaho. The secret is out, it has been out, and now it's a matter of HOW do our cities and how does our state manage the uptick in humans. A recent...
