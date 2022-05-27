ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Local Environmentalists Cautious But Not Antagonistic to Proposed Wind Lease Sale Off the Humboldt County Coast

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Biden administration proposed a wind lease sale with two areas located off the Humboldt County Coastline yesterday, local environmentalists responded in the press release below:. In response to today’s release of proposed lease sales for the Humboldt Wind Energy Area, the Environmental Protection Information Center, Humboldt...

The 17th Annual Kids Ocean Day is on Thursday

This is a press release from Friends of the Dunes:. 700 elementary and middle school students will visit the Mike Thompson Wildlife Area on the South Spit of Humboldt Bay for the 17th Annual Kids Ocean Day event. In preparation for the event, Friends of the Dunes educators have been visiting schools to teach the students about coastal biodiversity, human-caused threats such as marine debris and the spread of invasive species, and simple actions we can take to help protect our coast and ocean.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
City of Arcata awarded $691,000 to create Mad River access

ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata received a grant of $691,000 to help create the first public access to the Mad River within city limits via Carlson Park. The Wildlife Conservation Board approved the grant on May 26 as part of their Public Access Program which aims to increase community access to recreational nature areas. The new Mad River access in Arcata will provide residents living in the Valley West region opportunities to fish, swim, kayak and enjoy the outdoors.
ARCATA, CA
When Exactly Did Larry Doss Move to Orick? He Has Several Different Answers.

The “carpetbagger” tag got hung on local real estate broker Larry Doss even before his campaign for Fifth District Humboldt County Supervisor officially began. The epithet may not strictly apply to Doss. After all, it can’t be said that he has no ties whatsoever in the Fifth District. It’s true that until recently, and for many years, he lived at a property called the Shiny 4D Ranch at the south end of Eureka. Still, Doss and his wife have owned a ranch property up in Orick since 2004, and that’s now his primary residence.
ORICK, CA
Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Four Marsh Tours in June

This is a press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 4. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
ARCATA, CA
The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging—Overdoses are Rising—the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Former Mendo County Superintendent Endorses Glentzer in Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of Redheaded Blackbelt nor have we checked the letters for accuracy.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
With Ten Days Until Elections, Mendocino County’s Registrar of Voters Has Received Over 5,000 Ballots

California’s primary elections are officially ten days away. On June 7, 2022, Mendocino County residents will weigh in on their government representatives both locally and statewide. Mendocino County’s Registrar of Voters Katrina Bartolomieconfirmed that ballots are arriving at her office and provided a few tips for voters as Election Day approaches.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Northern California school kids sickened after eating cannabis candy

BAYSIDE, Calif. - Three third-grade students at a Northern California elementary school were hospitalized after inadvertently eating cannabis gummies, authorities said. A student shared the gummies with four other kids during their snack recess on Thursday at Jacoby Creek Elementary in the Humboldt County community of Bayside, police and school officials said. The student who brought the edibles to school didn’t know they contained marijuana, they said.
BAYSIDE, CA
Join the Humboldt Arts Council for First Saturday Night Arts Alive! on June 4

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. In a series of abstracted landscape works, Big Sur artist, Erin Lee Gafill, explores the interplay of Land, Sea, and Sky on the northern California coast. As opposed to depicting what is seen and observed, these paintings are a reverent response to the transcendent grandeur of the environment. The work will include small observed studies, painted on location and over-sized studio works responding to that observational work; a call and response of visual and spiritual inspiration. Gafill’s artistic journey is in a direct line from her great-greatgrandmother, artist Jane Gallatin Powers, Powers grew up in Sacramento, just after the Gold Rush. Powers studied at the Mark Hopkins institute in San Francisco, and subsequently embarked on a life in the arts in Italy and France, where she abandoned California Impressionism for European Modernism. Gafill’s grand-parents, Bill and Lolly Fassett built Nepenthe Restaurant in Big Sur, where Erin was raised. The influence of her creative ancestors, the rugged natural environment of Big Sur, where she lives, and the need for “making do” in her isolated community inspired her life in the arts. Besides Erin’s original artwork, this exhibition will include a contextual installation of historic artifacts and original artwork from her unique background.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Weott CSD Grapples with Staying Afloat After COVID Moratorium Leaves $70K in Unpaid Bills

The May 25th board meeting of the Weott Community Services District (WCSD) revealed a district with some tough financial decisions to make due to unpaid bills, collection hindrances, auditor-controller impacts, and an aging infrastructure. The district’s board and staff are committed to helping find solutions but in the end, they may have to raise rates to remain solvent.
WEOTT, CA
WILDFIRE THREAT: Gusty winds, rising temperatures return to Northstate

REDDING, Calif. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Red Flag Warning through Tuesday at 8 p.m. due to gusty winds and increased fire threat. After a mild weekend with below normal highs and some shower activity, we start the week with slightly warmer temperatures and gusty north winds.
REDDING, CA
[UPDATE 9:42 a.m.] Plane Down, Pilot Injured East of Willits

After receiving a report about 8:40 a.m., first responders are on their way to a plane crash that reportedly occurred in the hills east of Willits that resulted in a head injury and ignited a small brush fire as well. A CAL FIRE helicopter is at the Eden Valley airstrip at the scene of the crash. The helicopter pilot confirmed he located a small crashed plane and characterized the fire as “extinguished.”
WILLITS, CA
Mendocino County Today: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sunny Breezy | Mike Brock | Scrub Jay | THPs Withdrawn | Pet Balto | Book Sale | Village Events | New Deputies | Ukiah Champs | Cannabis Market | Critical Water | Tabby | Emergency Curtailments | Yesterday's Catch | Only Hope | Ukraine | Protect Kids | Broken Heart | Mental Health | Neotony | Test Pilot | Little River | SF Vortex | Less Confusing | Covering Uvalde | You're Late | Marco Radio | Dance Troupe | Collective Psyche.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

