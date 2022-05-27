ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

$10K for Students Available Through College Corps

By Lisa Music
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you heard about the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps?. The College Corps is a new program to provide debt-free pathways for students who commit to serving in their communities over an academic year. Full-time...

Letter Writer Argues Trent James Should Be Mendocino County Sheriff

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The 17th Annual Kids Ocean Day is on Thursday

This is a press release from Friends of the Dunes:. 700 elementary and middle school students will visit the Mike Thompson Wildlife Area on the South Spit of Humboldt Bay for the 17th Annual Kids Ocean Day event. In preparation for the event, Friends of the Dunes educators have been visiting schools to teach the students about coastal biodiversity, human-caused threats such as marine debris and the spread of invasive species, and simple actions we can take to help protect our coast and ocean.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Noyo Harbor and local marine science star at major ocean symposium and festival on the “blue economy”

FORT BRAGG, 5/29/22 — Attendees of the Blue Economy Symposium and Learning Festival May 19-22 in Fort Bragg heard mixed news regarding the health, economic and otherwise, of our local stretch of the Pacific. First the bad news: the byzantine, multi-agency permitting process in California has meant that exciting new ideas take years to implement, even when those ideas are vital environmental fixes. The good news is that money is available for local ocean restoration, education and development — lots of money.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Northern California school kids sickened after eating cannabis candy

BAYSIDE, Calif. - Three third-grade students at a Northern California elementary school were hospitalized after inadvertently eating cannabis gummies, authorities said. A student shared the gummies with four other kids during their snack recess on Thursday at Jacoby Creek Elementary in the Humboldt County community of Bayside, police and school officials said. The student who brought the edibles to school didn’t know they contained marijuana, they said.
BAYSIDE, CA
BLM Meetings Will Discuss ‘Northwest California Integrated Resource Management Plan’ Development

This is a press release from the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management will hold public meetings in early-to mid-June to seek input for the development of the Northwest California Integrated Resource Management Plan, which will guide the agency’s broad direction and management for public lands overseen by the Arcata and Redding field offices for the next 20 years.
ARCATA, CA
California fisherman sued in 'egregious' crabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California fisherman illegally caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Valley West Clean the Sidewalk Days Canceled

The City of Arcata’s Clean the Sidewalk Days in the Valley West neighborhood, which took place every first Sunday of the month, are canceled as of June 2022. Volunteers are encouraged to attend the ongoing trash clean-ups hosted by Comunidad Unida del Norte de Arcata (CUNA) on the second to last Sunday of the month from 11 AM to 1 PM. The group meets at the entrance to Carlson Park.
ARCATA, CA
Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Four Marsh Tours in June

This is a press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 4. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
ARCATA, CA
Memorial Day: A Daughter Remembers

Donna Hartl, who grew up in Mendocino County and went to Humboldt County schools, always honors Memorial Day with pictures of her handsome dad in his uniform posted to Facebook as a reminder of the true meaning of the holiday. He died when she was just two years old. Peter...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Arcata Awarded $691,000 for Carlson Park Development, Mad River Access

The City of Arcata will receive a $691,000 grant to develop Carlson Park in the Valley West neighborhood and the first public access to the Mad River within City limits. Enhancing Carlson Park and improving opportunities in Valley West are among the Arcata City Council’s priority projects for 2022.
ARCATA, CA
Former Mendo County Superintendent Endorses Glentzer in Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Join the Humboldt Arts Council for First Saturday Night Arts Alive! on June 4

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. In a series of abstracted landscape works, Big Sur artist, Erin Lee Gafill, explores the interplay of Land, Sea, and Sky on the northern California coast. As opposed to depicting what is seen and observed, these paintings are a reverent response to the transcendent grandeur of the environment. The work will include small observed studies, painted on location and over-sized studio works responding to that observational work; a call and response of visual and spiritual inspiration. Gafill’s artistic journey is in a direct line from her great-greatgrandmother, artist Jane Gallatin Powers, Powers grew up in Sacramento, just after the Gold Rush. Powers studied at the Mark Hopkins institute in San Francisco, and subsequently embarked on a life in the arts in Italy and France, where she abandoned California Impressionism for European Modernism. Gafill’s grand-parents, Bill and Lolly Fassett built Nepenthe Restaurant in Big Sur, where Erin was raised. The influence of her creative ancestors, the rugged natural environment of Big Sur, where she lives, and the need for “making do” in her isolated community inspired her life in the arts. Besides Erin’s original artwork, this exhibition will include a contextual installation of historic artifacts and original artwork from her unique background.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Discover the Oldest Lake in the United States!

Clear Lake is a California lake north of Napa County and San Francisco. It’s the state’s largest natural freshwater lake, covering 68 square miles. At 2.5 million years old, Clear Lake is the United States and North America’s oldest lake. It is 1,417 ft above Lower Lake.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging—Overdoses are Rising—the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lord Stutz Appears As If By Magic

Not that anyone even cares what our local Public Health Officer, Aaron. Stutz has to say these days, it is important to note that he is still. alive and drawing his nice six figure salary from Del Norte County. Breath a deep sigh of relief that he isn’t “Covid death”...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

