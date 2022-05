This is a press release from Friends of the Dunes:. 700 elementary and middle school students will visit the Mike Thompson Wildlife Area on the South Spit of Humboldt Bay for the 17th Annual Kids Ocean Day event. In preparation for the event, Friends of the Dunes educators have been visiting schools to teach the students about coastal biodiversity, human-caused threats such as marine debris and the spread of invasive species, and simple actions we can take to help protect our coast and ocean.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO