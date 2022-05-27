ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Robert (Bob) Alan Gamache

Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Robert “Bob” Alan Gamache, 72, of Richland, Washington passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2022. Bob was born October 4, 1949 to Euclid and Leone Gamache in Yakima, Washington. Bob grew up in the Yakima Valley where he graduated from Marquette High School in 1968. After graduation...

www.yakimaherald.com

Yakima Herald Republic

Harold Tevis Snowden “Junior”

Harold “Junior” was born in Seattle, WA, on May 5th, 1968, to Glenda Carter and Harold Snowden Sr. On May 5th our brother turned 54 years old. On May 7th, our sister went to pick him up for a family dinner and found he had left this world.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ann R. Worden

Ann R. Worden passed away at her home in Yakima on May 8, 2022 at the age of 91. Ann was born in Yakima on January 14, 1931 as the third of four children to Austin and Ruth (Willard) McCafferty. Ann’s father, Austin “Shorty” McCafferty, owned the local dog kennel...
Yakima Herald Republic

William “Bill” Conrad

William “Bill” Conrad, 75, born in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 18, 1946, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Yakima, Wa. Bill grew up in Union Gap, as did his wife, Leanna (Mills). They graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1965 and were married in 1966. They lived in Yakima before moving to Boise, Idaho, then Tacoma, WA and back to the Yakima Valley in 2003. A Celebration of Life will be held at his nephew’s house in Selah (21 Conrad Road) on June 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm. A special thanks to the staff at Apple Creek Family Homes and Memorial Hospice for their wonderful care. For a full obituary, see lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kathi Kerney

Kathi Anne Kerney, 56, of Yakima, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of May 23, 2022 after battling cancer. She was born to the late Raymond J. and Katherine E. Kerney on July 11, 1965, in Yakima, WA. While never married, she spent 23 years with the love of her life William (Bill) Sandall, lovingly calling him her husband to all who knew her. Kathi is survived by three children, Ryan Holmes (Melissa), Holly Beeler, and Sara Sandall, and four grandchildren, Jakobe Aslup, and Jordyn, Raymond, and baby number 3 Holmes.
Yakima Herald Republic

Michael Welton

Michael, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed on September 22nd, 2021, at the young age of 70. Michael was born on January 5th, 1951 to James and Marguerite (Runje) Welton. He was the first of five siblings. He began looking out for those he loved early in his life and continued this value until the end. He cared deeply for those close to him and wanted the best for all of them.
Yakima Herald Republic

Clara Gray

Clara Mae Gray was born in a log cabin in Union Gap, WA to Jim and Helen West on May 10, 1935. Clara went home to the Lord on May 24, 2022. Clara’s love of horses began at an early age, as her parents had a racehorse they hauled to tracks throughout the country. When Clara and her brother, Jim, started school, the family settled in Yakima and later in Ahtanum. Clara spent every moment she could at her Grandpa Simpkins’ horse ranch in “Waptah,” as she called it. Clara loved being at the racetrack, working with and ponying the horses. Clara’s goal was to be a jockey like her mom, who was the first woman jockey in Washington State, but her mom nixed that dream before it came true.
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Moment of blessing planned Tuesday in Yakima for mass shooting victims

The Yakima Association of Faith Communities will hold a special moment of blessing for the victims of the recent mass shootings in New York and Texas. The moment of blessing will take place at Millennium Plaza in Yakima at noon on Tuesday, according to a press release. The event will...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kenneth E. Cater, 54

Kenneth E. Cater, 54, of Yakima died Monday, May 23, in Richland. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic

IN BASKET: Yakima-area Banner Bank employees honored

Eight Yakima-area Banner Bank employees have been selected to receive the Banner’s Best award. This award represents the highest level of recognition within the company and honors employees for surpassing their individual professional goals last year, as well as providing exceptional customer service to the bank’s clients and their fellow colleagues. Recipients are selected by members of executive leadership.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suzanne Loreé Richings

Suzanne Loreé Richings, age 78, passed away on April 5, 2022, at Virginia Mason Hospital, with family members by her side. Suzanne was born February 1, 1944, in San Diego, CA to Paul and Jacqueline Richings. In 1946 her parents moved to Yakima, WA, and she spent the remainder of her life in the Yakima Valley.
Yakima Herald Republic

Sally D. Wallace, 75

Sally D. Wallace, 75, of Yakima died Tuesday, May 24, at Garden Village Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Cecil L. Bronkhorst, 76

Cecil L. Bronkhorst, 76, of Kennewick, a longtime Sunnyside businessman, died Friday, May 27, in Kennewick. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Warrior Walk through Yakima Valley honors fallen Marines

Shawn Marceau led a Warrior Walk through the Yakima Valley on Saturday, trekking 17 miles from his home in Harrah to Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima. The walk honored his late son, Lance Cpl. Joe M. Jackson, who was 22 when he was killed by an improvised bomb during a deployment in the Helmand province of Afghanistan on April 24, 2011 — Easter Sunday.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lauro M. Vieyra, 90

Lauro M. Vieyra, 90, of Wapato died Sunday, May 29, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato, valleyhillsfh.com.
Yakima Herald Republic

Sara Rios, 61

Sara Rios, 61, of Wapato died Friday, May 27, in Toppenish. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Chris Sagare

Chris Sagare, 81 of Yakima died May 21, 2022 at Angel House Family Home. He was born May 2, 1941 in Twickenham, England (a suburb of London), to Gerald and Eva (Howe) Sagare. He arrived in Yakima in 1953 and attended St. Paul’s and graduated from Marquette in 1959. Chris joined the Coast Guard and was trained as an electrical technician. He served from 1963–1967 and was stationed in Thailand where he learned his love of volleyball. Other posts included Westport, WA and Staten Island, NY.
YAKIMA, WA

