ST. LOUIS -- For Cardinals rookie Nolan Gorman, timing is everything -- but maybe not in the traditional sense most would expect. When discussing the home run tear that forced the hand of the Cardinals and made them promote him from Triple-A to the big leagues and the two monstrous long balls he has hit in St. Louis, Gorman repeatedly stressed that it’s all about timing for him at the plate. Formerly someone who used a high leg kick to generate power, Gorman found such a tactic wouldn’t work at the MLB level after pitchers often attacked him with high fastballs and offspeed stuff to send him into an 0-for-11 freefall.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO