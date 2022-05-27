ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naches, WA

Glen McBride

Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlen McBride was born August 4th, 1952. He was the youngest of three surviving brothers: Ronald, David, and...

www.yakimaherald.com

Yakima Herald Republic

David K. Harris

We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved David K. Harris, David passed away peacefully at home in Yakima on Thursday May 19th, 2022 – he was 79. He was born in Cottage Grove, Oregon to John and Bertha Harris. He spent most of his young life on a farm in Montana palling around with his 3 siblings and caring for his mom.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kathi Kerney

Kathi Anne Kerney, 56, of Yakima, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of May 23, 2022 after battling cancer. She was born to the late Raymond J. and Katherine E. Kerney on July 11, 1965, in Yakima, WA. While never married, she spent 23 years with the love of her life William (Bill) Sandall, lovingly calling him her husband to all who knew her. Kathi is survived by three children, Ryan Holmes (Melissa), Holly Beeler, and Sara Sandall, and four grandchildren, Jakobe Aslup, and Jordyn, Raymond, and baby number 3 Holmes.
Yakima Herald Republic

Ann R. Worden

Ann R. Worden passed away at her home in Yakima on May 8, 2022 at the age of 91. Ann was born in Yakima on January 14, 1931 as the third of four children to Austin and Ruth (Willard) McCafferty. Ann’s father, Austin “Shorty” McCafferty, owned the local dog kennel...
Yakima Herald Republic

Harold Tevis Snowden “Junior”

Harold “Junior” was born in Seattle, WA, on May 5th, 1968, to Glenda Carter and Harold Snowden Sr. On May 5th our brother turned 54 years old. On May 7th, our sister went to pick him up for a family dinner and found he had left this world.
YAKIMA, WA
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
Yakima Herald Republic

Kenneth E. Cater, 54

Kenneth E. Cater, 54, of Yakima died Monday, May 23, in Richland. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic

Sally D. Wallace, 75

Sally D. Wallace, 75, of Yakima died Tuesday, May 24, at Garden Village Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Patricia A. Robbins

Pat Robbins lived, loved and laughed through a full life that came to a close on December 9, 2021. Pat was a self-described “Nebraska Girl,” born in Ainsworth, Nebraska in 1938. She was the oldest of three sisters who spent most of their early years growing up in Ellensburg, Washington. It was at Ellensburg High School that Pat met Gary, the love of her life and partner in a wonderful adventure.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nancy Mae Clemmens

Nancy Mae Clemmens, aged 80 and long-time resident of Benton City, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Monday evening May 16th, 2022. Nancy was born in Yakima, Washington on July 5th, 1941. Her Swedish parents, John and Judith Samuelson, raised her and her 2 older sisters, Alice and Lorraine, on their beautiful apple and pear orchard in Selah, Washington. In fact, Nancy’s life was punctuated by beauty. She was a beautiful woman physically and spiritually despite having survived both polio and rheumatic fever in her childhood. She attended Selah High School and played piano for 12 years for the Selah Mission Covenant Junior Church. For the rest of her life she would play for and delight people with this talent and her unique touch on the keys. This included playing at church, for family and friends as well as volunteering to play at Kadlec Hospital in Richland for patients and staff. Nancy married Steve Clemmens at her Selah church on November 7th, 1958. This wonderful marriage of 63 years to our Papa only magnified her beauty. It was apparent in all the homes our family lived in—clean, fresh, and decorated on the inside, flowers and green mowed grass on the outside. On holidays especially, her home would glow with beauty. Like her mother, she loved entertaining. Christmas was always special and full of the light of God in the decorations and traditional Swedish foods and all of the love she put into every one of these moments. Nancy was blessed with incredible friends that she dearly loved. You know who you are, and thank you for the love you had for her. She was thrilled to be a grandma at the age of 39 with the birth of Carrie’s 1st child, Amy. Following this were 9 more grandchildren including Emily, Bill, Josh, Nicole, Karly, Tom, Sean, Luke, and Hayley, and now 22 great-grandchildren.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Margaret Adams

Margaret “Maggie” Adams passed away on December 16, 2021 at the age of 86, in Yakima, Washington. She was born to Kimsey and Harriett Chastain on June 2, 1935 in Rossville, Georgia. Despite the debilitating effects of multiple strokes late in life she rallied mightily surrounded by friends and family with her famous southern drawl shining through at the end as if she was “fixin to turn 18 agin.”
Yakima Herald Republic

Suzanne Loreé Richings

Suzanne Loreé Richings, age 78, passed away on April 5, 2022, at Virginia Mason Hospital, with family members by her side. Suzanne was born February 1, 1944, in San Diego, CA to Paul and Jacqueline Richings. In 1946 her parents moved to Yakima, WA, and she spent the remainder of her life in the Yakima Valley.
Yakima Herald Republic

Gwynne E. Hackler, 73

Gwynne Elaine Hackler, 73, of Yakima died Tuesday, May 24, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

William “Bill” Conrad

William “Bill” Conrad, 75, born in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 18, 1946, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Yakima, Wa. Bill grew up in Union Gap, as did his wife, Leanna (Mills). They graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1965 and were married in 1966. They lived in Yakima before moving to Boise, Idaho, then Tacoma, WA and back to the Yakima Valley in 2003. A Celebration of Life will be held at his nephew’s house in Selah (21 Conrad Road) on June 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm. A special thanks to the staff at Apple Creek Family Homes and Memorial Hospice for their wonderful care. For a full obituary, see lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sara Rios, 61

Sara Rios, 61, of Wapato died Friday, May 27, in Toppenish. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Beetles finish 2-2 in season-opening tournament

EPHRATA — Simon Johnston and Drew Lyons got the lone hits as the Yakima Pepsi Beetles wrapped up three days at the Memorial Classic with an 8-0 loss to the Diamond Dogs on Monday. The Beetles finished 2-2 in the season-opening tournament with big wins over the Northwest Blaze...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Memorial Day services in Yakima Valley honor those who served, preserve their stories

Gratitude was the order of the day at Memorial Day services across the Yakima Valley as community members shared the stories of loved ones who died serving the country. As Sunnyside Mayor Dean Broersma explained in his speech at Outlook Cemetery Monday morning, Memorial Day is not a day to mark the beginning of summer, but a day to reflect.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Warrior Walk through Yakima Valley honors fallen Marines

Shawn Marceau led a Warrior Walk through the Yakima Valley on Saturday, trekking 17 miles from his home in Harrah to Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima. The walk honored his late son, Lance Cpl. Joe M. Jackson, who was 22 when he was killed by an improvised bomb during a deployment in the Helmand province of Afghanistan on April 24, 2011 — Easter Sunday.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Here’s a list of road projects planned in the Yakima Valley this summer

With summer months quickly approaching, local engineering and public works departments throughout the Yakima Valley are gearing up for road projects and other construction. Residents in Yakima, Union Gap and Selah will see several projects aimed at improving conditions for pedestrians and drivers this summer. Yakima City Engineer Bill Preston...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Comparing Napa, Yakima ag gives a distorted picture

To the editor — I would like to counter the letter of May 27 comparing Napa Valley and Yakima agriculture. I retired from mainline agriculture production, but I am able to come much much closer to the value of agriculture in Yakima Valley than did Mr. Murrow. In Yakima...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Welcome back, Yakima Valley tourists: Number of visitors rebounding after pandemic

Yakima County’s tourism economy, and the number of tourists visiting the Valley, have enjoyed a stronger rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic than the state of Washington overall. Statistics released earlier this month by State of Washington Tourism and Yakima Valley Tourism show the number of visitors coming here during...

