I am writing today to endorse the nomination of Representative Holly Stover to return to Augusta as the Democratic State Representative for House District 48 (Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island). Oftentimes, the press focuses on major legislation and the work of elected legislative leaders. What the public doesn’t always see are the truly effective members who work really hard to help their constituents and their districts. Her work on the Joint Standing Committee on Health and Human Services and the Government Oversight Committee would keep her busy enough—but she keeps working hard in any area people need help figuring out.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 14 HOURS AGO