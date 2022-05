Over the last year or so, the University of Arizona athletics program had more than most. Was Jedd Fisch even a passable choice for football? How would Tommy Lloyd fare as a head coach after two decades as an assistant? Chip Hale certainly loves Arizona, but was he the right man to helm the baseball program? And finally, how would Caitlin Lowe fare replacing a legend?

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO