Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion

What once looked to be a great opportunity for the five-seed Texas baseball and head coach David Pierce to make it through the top portion of the bracket in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship unscathed has turned sour. Texas had the chance to move on to face either the Kansas State Wildcats or Oklahoma Sooners in the final game of the Big 12 Tournament, but they had to knock off the streaking four-seed Oklahoma State Cowboys on the morning of May 28 to do so.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO