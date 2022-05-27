ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion

countylinemagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longest running fiddle contest and reunion takes place around the square in downtown...

www.countylinemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
countylinemagazine.com

Full Moon Concert Series

Enjoy live music featuring blasts from the past Tribute Bands at the Full Moon Concert Series in Nacogdoches, TX. Kicking things off Memorial Day Weekend will be the Joe Cuellar Band and 80's Tribute: The Spicolis!. Night two of Memorial Day Weekend will feature Brick Street Blues Band and Texas...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

Vigil for Uvalde at Bergfeld Park in Tyler becomes outcry for change

TYLER, Texas — Several East Texans gathered at Bergfeld Park to honor the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting, with many calling for politicians to create stricter gun laws and solutions. Shelia Thrash, a retired principal, wanted to express how even if Uvalde is 400 miles away, this still...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Memorial Day Events Happening Around North Texas Today

Memorial Day, formerly known as Decoration Day, is a time to commemorate men and women who died while serving in the military, as well as thank people who serve or have served in the nation's armed forces. Memorial Day also marks the unofficial start of summer and throughout the metroplex,...
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Large alligator removed from Lufkin’s Jones Park Lake

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An 11-foot alligator was caught in the lake at Jones Park on Monday. According to Lufkin City Councilman Robert Shankle, the alligator had been in the lake area for about two weeks. A professional trapper was brought in to help catch the reptile. Shankle said the...
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gov. Abbott speaks in Longview for Memorial Day ceremony

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott visited Longview on Monday to give the keynote address at a Memorial Day ceremony. “We all understand that America is a symbol across the entire globe of freedom, opportunity and hope,” Abbott said. “From our nation’s very beginning, the United States military has safeguarded those sacred values. Today […]
LONGVIEW, TX
secretdallas.com

10 Charming Towns Worth Visiting In Texas

It’s the little things that matter. City life can wear you down. Be it the traffic, noise, and/or pollution, sometimes you just need to get away and take a respite in the simple life. Take a Texas trip out to the most darling, charming, and picturesque towns in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Northpark Gold Coin Sales Suspended

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Northpark shopping mall is suspending sales of its gold coins. To set itself apart from other malls Northpark uses heavy golden coins in fancy pouches as its gift cards. However, Dallas based Comerica Bank has told the mall it can no longer support the coins, so Northpark has temporarily suspended their sale, and is looking for a new co-sponsor. Northpark says its stores and restaurants will continue to accept gold coins that are already in circulation until July 10.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Cowboys#Fiddlers
NewsWest 9

Filling orphaned wells in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas — There's plenty of oil wells in service here in west Texas that create energy for the rest of the country, but there are also abandoned ones that really don't serve a purpose. "In a lot of cases in the Permian basin they are legacy wells that...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OSU falls to Texas in Big-12 semfinals

ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma State’s bid for a sixth Big 12 Championship title game appearance in the last eight tournaments came to an end Saturday night as the fourth-seeded Cowboys dropped a 9-2 contest to fifth-seeded Texas at Globe Life Field. With the loss, the No. 7 Cowboys...
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
KLTV

Prolonged construction causes distress to Tyler neighborhood residents

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - About 10 neighbors began meeting after not receiving results after damage was done to their property due to prolonged road construction. Veronica Hernandez has led the group meetings. While she does not live in the area, she has relatives in the neighborhood and travels to the area every week.
KHOU

Fort Worth cyclists rescue dog stuck on bridge

FORT WORTH, Texas — They meet every Monday night like clockwork: 7:30 p.m. on the dot. And sometimes they leave without you if you arrive at 7:31. “In four years I think we’ve canceled one ride,” said cyclist Abbey Robinson. They call themselves “Smash Bros Plus One.”...
FanSided

Texas baseball on the ropes after convincing loss to OK State

What once looked to be a great opportunity for the five-seed Texas baseball and head coach David Pierce to make it through the top portion of the bracket in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship unscathed has turned sour. Texas had the chance to move on to face either the Kansas State Wildcats or Oklahoma Sooners in the final game of the Big 12 Tournament, but they had to knock off the streaking four-seed Oklahoma State Cowboys on the morning of May 28 to do so.
ARLINGTON, TX
KTBS

Train derailed in Jefferson, TX

JEFFERSON, TX --- Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after a train partially derailed Saturday May, 28 around 3 p.m. Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said a car in the middle of a Kansas City Southern train went off the rails in the downtown part of the city at about 3 p.m., causing a section of the rails to buckle. He said the front and back ends of the train are still on the tracks.
JEFFERSON, TX
KHOU

Woman found at East Texas truck stop identified, authorities say

LUFKIN, Texas — A woman found wandering around outside an East Texas truck stop has been identified after authorities spent hours trying to find out who she is and if she had family members who were looking for her. Deputies on Friday were called to a Love's Travel Stop...
KHOU

U.S. Marshals release photos of escaped inmate's tattoos

CENTERVILLE, Texas — The manhunt is intensifying for Gonzalo Lopez, the convicted killer who escaped police custody earlier this month. On May 12, Lopez escaped custody by shedding his shackles and cutting through a metal barrier before stabbing a correctional officer and getting away on foot after the bus crashed.
CENTERVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas police officers head to Uvalde to help

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Several North Texas law enforcement personnel traveled down to Uvalde after the police department requested state-wide assistance to provide relief for their officers. Fort Worth sent 12 members of its department to help out, including Lt. Chris Daniels."They experienced an absolutely tragedy, I don't know any other way that you can explain that," said Daniels. The team got on the ground in Uvalde Friday evening. "You can definitely tell that emotions are high. A lot of people, they are upset, obviously, about what has happened," added Daniels. It didn't take long for the team to get to work as they...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy