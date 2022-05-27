ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Whitefish shooter released on own recognizance

By DERRICK PERKINS
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

The man accused of firing a gun in downtown Whitefish — leaving a bystander injured by a ricochet — has been released on his own recognizance.

Wilson Dane Huyser, 33, of Rollins was being held in the county jail on a $75,000 bond for a felony criminal endangerment charge. He was released, with conditions, on May 24.

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Huyser at his home following the May 14 shooting after investigators in Whitefish identified him as the shooter.

According to a press release issued by the Whitefish Police Department earlier this week, witnesses heard several gunshots near a parking structure attached to City Hall about 11 p.m. After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, authorities determined multiple shots were fired from a vehicle exiting the parking facility.

A ricochet ended up injuring a nearby bystander, who was subsequently hospitalized.

During Huyser’s arrest, authorities in Lake County searched his vehicle and allegedly turned up two handguns and a spent shell casing.

Due back in court for an arraignment on June 30, Huyser cannot possess any firearms, must abide by the law and forgo contact with any witnesses or victims while released on his own recognizance. District Judge Heidi Ulbricht set the conditions of release, according to court documents.

If convicted, Huyser faces up to 10 years in state prison and a fine of $50,000.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 4

Nikki McCall-Williams
3d ago

Well that seems to be the sensible thing to do? What was the motivation to release him? I see this a lot and for the life of me can’t figure out why. My conclusion is a broken criminal system!

Reply
3
JoDeen Kobishop
3d ago

Stay in jail. Take his guns away. He is obviously not a responsible adult!

Reply
5
