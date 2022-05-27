ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Whitefish Mountain Resort kicks off summer activities Memorial Day weekend

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

Whitefish Mountain Resort will kick off its summer operating season with Zip Line tours, Alpine Slides, scenic lift rides and other activities this Memorial Day weekend, May 28 to 30.

As in past years, the resort will open gradually as the weather warms and snow continues to melt. After Memorial Day, the resort will close and reopen for the following weekend, June 4 to 5. The resort will run daily operations June 11 through Sept. 5 (Labor Day), then return to weekends only Sept. 9 to 11 and Sept. 16 to 18.

“It’s going to be another fun summer up here on the Big and we’re excited to continue offering a wide variety of family-friendly activities,” Whitefish Mountain Resort President Nick Polumbus said. “We remind everyone to practice good trail etiquette, be mindful of wildlife, check the weather and terrain conditions and plan accordingly.”

Some things to consider early in the season:

• If the weather cooperates, Chair 6, scenic lift Rides, Zip Line tours, Spider Monkey Mountain, the Aerial Adventure Park and one of the two Alpine slides will be open this weekend, along with limited mountain biking trails under Chair 10. Additional trails and Village rentals will open as weather and terrain conditions permit.

• The Summit House, the Base Lodge Bar and the Base Lodge Cafe will have limited menus to start the season.

• Early-season conditions, including snow and mud, exist at middle and upper elevations of the mountain and this will make sections of the Danny On Trail extremely difficult to hike or even impassable.

• Summer Tubing will not be offered this year due to construction of the new Chair 4.

• Guests can save 10% on tickets for Scenic Lift rides, Spider Monkey Mountain and the Whitefish Bike Park by purchasing online at least 24 hours in advance. Advance reservations are strongly recommended for Zip Line tours, mountain bike rentals and biking lessons as availability is limited.

• The S.N.O.W. Bus will provide free trips between the resort and downtown Whitefish every day of the summer operating season. The bus schedule can be found at bigmtncommercial.org/snow-bus-schedule.

• Wild animals, including bears, are active this time of year. Hikers should carry bear spray and stay as far away as possible from any bears spotted on the mountain.

Pricing and other information about summer activities can be found at skiwhitefish.com/summer.

Comments / 0

Related
mtpr.org

Revamped shelter in Browning offers temporary housing for people and their pets

The Blackfeet Nation hasn’t had a shelter available as temporary housing for almost a decade. That changed late last year. The Medicine Bear Lodge has been serving hot meals twice a day just off Browning’s main road since 2012. The lodge shut down last summer for construction, and re-opened as the Blackfeet Medicine Bear Shelter last November with an updated setup: three trailers making a ‘U’ with two of them serving as separate wings for women and men. These trailers aren’t campers; they’re designed for housing at oil fields, and are often called “man camps.” They have fewer windows, more sharp corners, and fluorescent lights. The new lodge is a work in progress, and will serve as a temporary housing shelter for the Blackfeet Nation.
BROWNING, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Whitefish, MT
Whitefish, MT
Lifestyle
406mtsports.com

State A track: Dillon boys, Whitefish girls reign supreme with complete team effort

BUTTE — Saturday was a showcase for stellar individual performance at the Class A state track and field meet — and for two teams who couldn’t wait to return to the top. Dillon’s boys, highlighted by Treyton Anderson’s big weekend in the hurdles and sprints, overcame Western division nemesis Hamilton at Butte Memorial Stadium to win the overall team championship for the first time since 2019 when it shared the top prize with Laurel.
WHITEFISH, MT
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured in Montana campground shooting

LIBBY, Montana (AP) — A 63-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and a second injured at a Montana campground. Authorities said Garry Douglas Seaman was arrested on Sunday near his Flathead County home, a day after the shooting north of Libby in Lincoln County. Deputies had been called to the Alexander Creek Campground along the Kootenai River at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday when they found the two victims. A man had been killed and a woman who was injured was taken by helicopter to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were not immediately identified. Seaman was being held at the Flathead County jail on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant. He was due to appear in court Monday, according to a jail roster. It was unknown if he had retained an attorney.
Whitefish Pilot

GOP contenders debate in Whitefish, sans Zinke

Four Republican candidates for Montana’s new western U.S. House seat debated in Whitefish on Friday, generally finding agreement on a number of points related to the state’s agricultural challenges and preserving the rural Montana lifestyle. Hosted by Montana Farmers Union, the debate at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center featured Mitch Heuer, Matt Jette, Al Olszewski and Mary Todd. Looming large on stage, however, was the absence of the frontrunner in the primary race — Ryan Zinke. Zinke, whose residence is less than a mile from the Whitefish venue, did not participate — a continuation of the former Interior secretary’s campaign tactic. Zinke also...
WHITEFISH, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Memorial Day Weekend#Labor Day#Whitefish Mountain Resort#Alpine Slides#Chair 6
NBCMontana

Police respond to car accident at Glacier High School

MISSOULA, Mont. — Police and emergency crews responded to a car accident during lunch at Glacier High School on Friday. Glacier High Assistant Principal Alan Stanfield couldn’t confirm how many people were involved but said those involved appear to be OK. Some needed medical care. Parents of the...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Heart Butte’s Cpt. Brandon Crawford Takes Command

On Friday, May 20, 2022, Heart Butte native, Captain Brandon Crawford took command of the U.S. Army's 18th Medical Command in a ceremony at Ft. Shafter, Hawaii. In his remarks to the audience, Crawford thanked his wife, Rachel, for her "unwavering support as I've navigated my career to this point." To his parents, Dusty and Ginny Crawford, he said, "I'm so grateful you were able to make it out here to celebrate this significant milestone with me. You've always pushed me to strive for greatness, and for that, I thank you."
HEART BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man found dead, woman found with multiple gunshot wounds near Libby

LIBBY, Mont. - A multi-agency manhunt was launched to look for a suspect after a man was found dead and a woman was taken via Life Flight to a hospital Saturday. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a reported shooting in the Alexander Creek Campground north of Libby Saturday before 3:00 pm.
LIBBY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy