Whitefish Mountain Resort kicks off summer activities Memorial Day weekend

Whitefish Mountain Resort will kick off its summer operating season with Zip Line tours, Alpine Slides, scenic lift rides and other activities this Memorial Day weekend, May 28 to 30.

As in past years, the resort will open gradually as the weather warms and snow continues to melt. After Memorial Day, the resort will close and reopen for the following weekend, June 4 to 5. The resort will run daily operations June 11 through Sept. 5 (Labor Day), then return to weekends only Sept. 9 to 11 and Sept. 16 to 18.

“It’s going to be another fun summer up here on the Big and we’re excited to continue offering a wide variety of family-friendly activities,” Whitefish Mountain Resort President Nick Polumbus said. “We remind everyone to practice good trail etiquette, be mindful of wildlife, check the weather and terrain conditions and plan accordingly.”

Some things to consider early in the season:

• If the weather cooperates, Chair 6, scenic lift Rides, Zip Line tours, Spider Monkey Mountain, the Aerial Adventure Park and one of the two Alpine slides will be open this weekend, along with limited mountain biking trails under Chair 10. Additional trails and Village rentals will open as weather and terrain conditions permit.

• The Summit House, the Base Lodge Bar and the Base Lodge Cafe will have limited menus to start the season.

• Early-season conditions, including snow and mud, exist at middle and upper elevations of the mountain and this will make sections of the Danny On Trail extremely difficult to hike or even impassable.

• Summer Tubing will not be offered this year due to construction of the new Chair 4.

• Guests can save 10% on tickets for Scenic Lift rides, Spider Monkey Mountain and the Whitefish Bike Park by purchasing online at least 24 hours in advance. Advance reservations are strongly recommended for Zip Line tours, mountain bike rentals and biking lessons as availability is limited.

• The S.N.O.W. Bus will provide free trips between the resort and downtown Whitefish every day of the summer operating season. The bus schedule can be found at bigmtncommercial.org/snow-bus-schedule.

• Wild animals, including bears, are active this time of year. Hikers should carry bear spray and stay as far away as possible from any bears spotted on the mountain.

Pricing and other information about summer activities can be found at skiwhitefish.com/summer.