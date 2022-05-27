ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Area students win statewide and divisional awards for wildfire prevention artwork

By HILARY MATHESON
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

A Columbia Falls High School sophomore’s art was selected as the statewide winner of a wildfire prevention art contest.

Sophomore Madysen Martin’s art encouraging Montana residents to do their part received first-place in Keep Montana Green Association’s 61st annual wildfire prevention contest. She will receive a cash award.

Second and third place were awarded to students in Plains High School and Lewis and Clark Elementary. The top three entries were chosen from among more than 600 submissions from Montana students in grades K-12, according to a press release.

The art contest is a time for educators, such as Columbia Falls High School art teacher Kate Daniels, to teach students about wildfire safety, prevention and conservation.

“Fire prevention is such an important topic to our area,” Daniels said.

The contest is meant to increase public awareness of the dangers of uncontrolled wildland fires, reminding people to be careful with fire-causing hazards while enjoying Montana’s forests, campgrounds and rangelands.

“It’s art with a message,” said Daniels.

Daniels said she enters students into the contest every year and was excited to learn of Martin’s win along with three other senior division winners from Columbia Falls High School.

The senior division winners (grades 10th-12th) are — first place, senior Mackensie Nelson; second place, senior Ciara Robison; and third place, junior Elaine Reed.

Other division winners from area schools include — West Valley School eighth-graders Taylor Gable who was awarded first place in the computer-generated art division (grades K-12) and Gracen Haddenham who won second place. West Glacier Elementary fourth-grader Rowan Hebert’s artwork won first place in the intermediate division (grades 4-6).

First and second in each division win cash prizes.

To view students’ winning artwork visit https://www.keepmontanagreen.com/art-contest-winners .

Reporter Hilary Matheson may be reached at 406-758-4431.

