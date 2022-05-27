ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Exchange Club, Glacier High host Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend

By JEREMY WEBER
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

The Flathead Valley Exchange Club and Glacier High School are teaming up to give the community a chance to recognize their heroes this Memorial Day by hosting a Field of Honor at the school May 27-30.

For four days, the Field of Honor at Glacier High School will include a display of 1,000 American flags, which community members can dedicate to a hero of their choice.

“You can purchase a dedication for a flag for anyone deceased or alive who was a hero to the person making the dedication. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a member of the military,” organizer Kat Palmiotti said.

The Flathead Valley Exchange Club, which focuses on helping community nonprofit organizations, has been working on the project since the beginning of this year.

“We were talking at one of our meetings one day and thought this would be an amazing thing to do,” Palmiotti said. “One of our members had done this when he was in Billings and when he suggested it, the idea just took off.”

When the time came to find a location for the display, Glacier High School was an obvious choice.

“They have a good spot on the side of the school that has all the space we need and they have been so great and have helped us with everything we needed,” Palmiotti said. “There is a lot of work that goes into something like this.”

The school will host an event to kick off the Field of Honor from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, featuring the Honor Guard from Malmstrom Air Force Base, the National Anthem performed by Glacier High School Students, comments from former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot and will close with the playing of taps.

The fully lit field will be open day and night until it closes at noon on Memorial Day. Taps will be played at 10 p.m. each evening.

Proceeds from the event will go to help the NW Veterans Stand Down & Food Pantry, Veteran Community Response, Vietnam Veterans of America NW Chapter 1087 and the Montana Veterans Home Memorial Foundation.

The Field of Honor and Healing Field events are held nationwide, and are programs of the Colonial Flag Foundation. The Colonial Flag Foundation established the Healing Field after Sept. 11, 2001 as a way to commemorate those lost. Hundreds of communities across America have since hosted a Healing Field or Field of Honor to raise money and awareness for various charitable causes.

Flag dedications can be purchased by visiting www.healingfield.org/event/kalispellmt22/ or at the event.

The Flathead Valley Exchange Club and Glacier High School have teamed up to host a Field of Honor for Memorial Day weekend. In 2021, Bigfork hosted a similar display to raise funds for Heroes and Horses and The Paladin Conservancy.(Jeremy Weber/Daily Inter Lake)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Racicot
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy