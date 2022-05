Shortly before 4:00 a.m. this morning, an Idaho Falls Police Officer was patrolling in the area of Jennie Lee Drive and E 17th St when they witnessed a vehicle driving in a reckless manner west on 17th Street. The officer attempted to perform a traffic stop by pulling behind the vehicle and activating their emergency lights however the vehicle continued to accelerate at a high rate of speed, turning north on South Holmes Avenue then East on 14th Street. ...

