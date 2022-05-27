Modesto-area law enforcement plans DUI checkpoints over Memorial Day weekend

Two law enforcement agencies in the Modesto area announced this week they will have DUI checkpoints and patrols set up for the Memorial Day weekend.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol both said they will be checking for alcohol and drug impairment among drivers. Licenses may also be checked.

Modesto CHP will conduct its checkpoint between 9 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday in an unincorporated area of north Modesto.

The Sheriff’s Office did not specify where in Stanislaus County it will conduct operations. It announced that there may be checkpoints and/or DUI-focused roving patrols Friday and Saturday.

CHP said officers will check for signs of impairment as well as proper licensing, which should delay drivers “only momentarily.”

More than 3,800 people were killed in 2018 alone across California, CHP said. About 21% of those involved driving under the influence as a primary cause.

Checkpoints are the most effective strategy for DUI enforcement, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug involved crashes,” the CHP said in a release.

Locations for checkpoints are selected based on crash and DUI statistics in certain areas, the CHP said. Safety for officers and the public is also taken into consideration.

Driving under the influence can result in jail time and loss of license as well as expenses including higher insurance rates, attorney fees, fines, and DUI classes.

Law enforcement listed several tips to prevent drunk driving: