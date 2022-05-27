ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK's LSL Property Services flags lower annual profit as inflation bites

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Reuters) - LSL Property Services said on Friday its annual profit would be slightly behind last year, as rapid inflation lifted energy and staff costs, and deal completions at the residential services provider’s joint venture was slower than expected.

The Newcastle-based company also said its estate agency and direct-to-consumer financial services businesses were hit by “extremely” slow residential pipeline conversion rates due to the persisting industry-wide capacity issues in preparing documents for the conveyance of property.

The company had earlier expected 2022 profits to be in line with last year, but now sees annual profit for the year ended Dec. 31 to be “slightly” behind 69.9 million pounds ($88.26 million) it reported a year earlier.

“Should the current slow conversion rates across the market persist or fall through increase, then more significant pressure would be placed on profits,” it said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting later in the day.

($1 = 0.7920 pounds)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK retailer B&M names CEO Arora's successor; warns on profit margin

May 31 (Reuters) - British discount retailer B&M (BMEB.L) on Tuesday named finance chief Alex Russo as the successor to long-time Chief Executive Officer Simon Arora, who is retiring next year. The retailer, which sells everything from food to homewares, gardening and do-it-yourself products, warned of lower profit margins this...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China property developer Seazen to issue $100 mln offshore bond

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - Seazen Group Ltd said on Tuesday it will issue $100 million of green notes, the first new offshore bond issuance by a Chinese developer this year as the sector is battered by a debt crisis. Shanghai-based Seazen said in a filing its subsidiary will...
WORLD
Reuters

Swedish FSA says plans to raise bank's countercyclical buffer

STOCKHOLM, May 31 (Reuters) - Surging inflation and higher interest rates will affect asset prices and banks need to have bigger buffers to meet increasd risks, Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said on Tuesday. “The FSA has previously pointed to the risks for financial stability when problems in the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsl Property Services#Inflation#Uk
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Japan May consumer confidence improves for 2nd month

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s consumer confidence index rose in May for a second straight month, the government said on Tuesday, as households enjoyed the first restriction-free spring holiday season since before the COVID-19 pandemic. A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Swiss economy grows in Q1 as manufacturing rebounds

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss economy grew by 0.4% during the first quarter of 2022, the government said on Tuesday, driven by a strong uptick in manufacturing as international demand recovered following the pandemic. When sporting events were not taken into account, GDP grew 0.5% during the quarter. Higher inflation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Nikkei closes lower in range-bound trade on economic outlook caution

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index closed lower in see-saw trade on Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the losses amid caution over the global economic outlook. The Nikkei share average ended 0.33% lower at 27,279.80, after swinging between small gains and losses. “Japanese market rose on Monday...
STOCKS
Reuters

Asset managers commit $16 trillion of assets to net-zero target

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Asset managers have so far committed $16 trillion of assets to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner, 39% of their total assets, the latest report from the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative on Tuesday showed. The group, launched in late 2020 to...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Analysis: Turkey's recurring currency nightmare strikes again

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Another 9% plunge in Turkey's lira this month and debt market danger gauges at levels last seen during the 2008 global crash have prompted investor concerns that a fresh crisis might be brewing in the country. Whether President Tayyip Erdogan's government can avoid market turmoil,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks rise on brighter China outlook, strong foreign buying

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday to their highest in five weeks, led by foreigners’ strong buying on improved sentiment regarding China’s economic outlook. The Korean won hit a near six-week high, while the benchmark bond yield jumped.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy