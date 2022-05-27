ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Teenage blind opera singer has no barriers

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA blind singer who started performing opera on Zoom has said he wants to show there are no barriers to success as he prepares for his first performance. Toben Durrant, 16, from Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, has always loved music and played instruments as a child. He said his...

www.bbc.com

#Blindness#Opera Singer#Blind People#Disability#Wnyo#Senedd
