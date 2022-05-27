ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Enthusiastic’ headteacher wanted for remote island school with four pupils

 4 days ago
Council chiefs are seeking an “enthusiastic” head teacher to take up a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” at a primary school on one of Scotland’s most remote islands.

The island of Foula lies approximately 16 miles west of the main island at Shetland, with just 28 people currently living there.

The island, which is 4.9 square miles, is currently looking for a head teacher for its primary school – where there are four pupils with another youngster at the nursery there.

We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an enthusiastic headteacher to work in Foula

Shetland Island Council said applicants for the job will find a “welcoming community” on Foula where they can “create an idyllic island home”.

The post has a salary of £61,374 per annum, with this including a distant islands allowance of £2,397 per annum and a remote school allowance of £3,237 per annum.

There is also a rented three-bedroomed home, which is made available to the headteacher, the advert states.

It states it is looking for a head teacher or aspiring headteacher who is “looking for an exciting new challenge” to be “part of a friendly, dynamic island community with a slower pace of life”.

Those interested have until June 6 to apply for the post.

