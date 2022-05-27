ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you traveling this holiday weekend?

By ABC 17 News Team
 4 days ago
The Memorial Day holiday weekend is here.

The unofficial kickoff to summer often sees many Americans on the roads, often heading to outdoor fun spots. But gas prices continue to climb and are now over $4 per gallon in Mid-Missouri. The expense of driving might be enough to keep more people home.

Are you traveling this weekend? Vote in the poll below.

Columbia, MO
