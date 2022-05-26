ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village Of Pelham, NY

Pelham Market returns Sunday to Fifth and Harmon for weekly run through Thanksgiving

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This press release was provided by the Pelham Market. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. May 2022 – Pelham, NY – The Pelham Market returns THIS Sunday, May 29, with over 20 vendors converging at 5th & Harmon Aves....

Pelham Together’s Summerfest is back with live music, games and dogs

Editor’s note: This press release was provided by Pelham Together. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. Nothing signals the coming of summer like Pelham Together’s SummerFest! Taking place on Sunday, June 5th from 1-6:30 in Wolfs Lane Park, we have fun for all ages, plus our beloved dogs. Bring your entire family and listen to our amazing teen bands, have your littles play lawn games or do crafts with DaniLee’s Helping Hands, or watch a mural come to light before your eyes! For an additional fee you can enter your furry best friend in our Dog Parade (with prizes!), Tie-Dye, get your face painted, play a round of mini-golf, get ice cream from the Pelicones truck, or enter into some friendly competition in our youth-run Volleyball Tournament (adult teams encouraged too!).
