It has been brought to our attention that there may have been technical issues causing PC-Banking payments processed via MidFlorida Credit Union and Bank of Central Florida to be rejected in error. FIS Global processes electronic payments for these banks and confirmed that electronic notices were sent to their customers with information about rejected payments. If you believe your payment may have been rejected, please check with your bank and contact Lakeland Electric’s customer service at [email protected] or call us at 863-834-9535 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for assistance.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO