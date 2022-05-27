New York Red Bulls face D.C. United in Eastern Conference action

DC United (4-6-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (5-3-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -158, DC United +416, Draw +294; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls take on D.C. United in conference action.

The Red Bulls are 4-2-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls are fourth in the MLS giving up 14 goals.

United is 3-5-2 in Eastern Conference games. United has a 2-3 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Morgan has scored five goals with one assist for the Red Bulls. Patryk Klimala has three goals over the past 10 games.

Ola Kamara has five goals for United. Michael Estrada has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 3-2-5, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

United: 2-6-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Wikelman Carmona (injured), Lucas Monzon (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Ashley Fletcher (injured).

United: Nigel Robertha (injured), Gaoussou Samake (injured), Moses Nyeman (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Andy Najar (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.