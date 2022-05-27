ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fever set to play the Sparks Friday

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Los Angeles Sparks (3-5, 1-3 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (2-7, 1-6 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Fever take on the Los Angeles Sparks.

Indiana finished 6-26 overall last season while going 4-12 at home. The Fever averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 32.2 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles finished 12-20 overall with a 4-12 record on the road a season ago. The Sparks shot 41.1% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Sparks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pelicans’ CJ McCollum joining ESPN as an NBA analyst

New Orleans guard and NBA Players Association president CJ McCollum has added another title to his busy schedule — NBA analyst for ESPN. The network announced Monday that they have signed the Pelicans star to a multi-platform deal. He will make his ESPN debut on Thursday during “NBA Finals: Celebrating 75”, which will be ESPN2′s alternate presentation of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Monday Sports in Brief

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Chris Kreider scored twice, Igor Shesterkin was strong in net again and the New York Rangers ended Carolina’s perfect postseason run at home, beating the Hurricanes 6-2 in the decisive Game 7 of their second-round playoff series Monday night. Shesterkin finished with 36 saves...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
State
Indiana State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Fever#Western Conference#Data Skrive#Sportradar
The Associated Press

Burns playoff birdie to beat No. 1 Scheffler at Colonial

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sam Burns has a winning moment of his own at Colonial. Just more than two hours after finishing his round of 5-under 65 to get to 9 under, Burns came back out for a playoff and made a 38-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole Sunday to beat Scottie Scheffler, his best friend the No. 1 player in the world.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

921K+
Followers
447K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy