ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Inter Miami brings shutout streak into matchup with the Portland Timbers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Portland Timbers (3-5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (4-6-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +141, Portland +183, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami comes into a matchup with the Portland Timbers after notching two straight shutout wins.

Miami is 3-2-2 in home games. Miami is 1-3-0 when it scores just one goal.

The Timbers are 1-3-3 in road games. The Timbers rank fifth in the Western Conference with 20 goals led by Bill Tuiloma with four.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Campana has six goals and one assist for Miami. Gonzalo Higuain has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Tuiloma has scored four goals for the Timbers. Nathan Uiliam Fogaca has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Timbers: 2-4-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ryan Sailor (injured), Edison Azcona (injured), Bryce Duke (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Damion Onandi Lowe (injured), Joevin Jones (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Nick Marsman (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured), Ian Fray (injured).

Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Blake Bodily (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), Diego Gutierrez (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), George Fochive (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rockies face the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (19-27, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-26, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Rockies: German Marquez (1-5, 6.30 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Miami...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Pelicans’ CJ McCollum joining ESPN as an NBA analyst

New Orleans guard and NBA Players Association president CJ McCollum has added another title to his busy schedule — NBA analyst for ESPN. The network announced Monday that they have signed the Pelicans star to a multi-platform deal. He will make his ESPN debut on Thursday during “NBA Finals: Celebrating 75”, which will be ESPN2′s alternate presentation of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Florida State
City
Portland, OR
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Portland, OR
Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

921K+
Followers
447K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy