Inter Miami brings shutout streak into matchup with the Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers (3-5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (4-6-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +141, Portland +183, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami comes into a matchup with the Portland Timbers after notching two straight shutout wins.

Miami is 3-2-2 in home games. Miami is 1-3-0 when it scores just one goal.

The Timbers are 1-3-3 in road games. The Timbers rank fifth in the Western Conference with 20 goals led by Bill Tuiloma with four.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Campana has six goals and one assist for Miami. Gonzalo Higuain has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Tuiloma has scored four goals for the Timbers. Nathan Uiliam Fogaca has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Timbers: 2-4-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ryan Sailor (injured), Edison Azcona (injured), Bryce Duke (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Damion Onandi Lowe (injured), Joevin Jones (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Nick Marsman (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured), Ian Fray (injured).

Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Blake Bodily (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), Diego Gutierrez (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), George Fochive (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.