Houston Dynamo face Real Salt Lake after shutout victory

Houston Dynamo (5-5-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (6-3-4, third in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +107, Houston +251, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the LA Galaxy 3-0, the Houston Dynamo face Real Salt Lake.

RSL is 4-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. RSL is sixth in the MLS drawing 73 corner kicks, averaging 5.6 per game.

The Dynamo are 4-4-3 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo are fourth in the league giving up only 14 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justen Glad has scored two goals for RSL. Justin Meram has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

Darwin Quintero has scored five goals for the Dynamo. Adam Lundqvist has three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 4-3-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.4 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Dynamo: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 2.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Anderson Julio (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Bret Halsey (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Jonathan Menendez (injured).

Dynamo: Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.