5 Stocks To Watch For May 27, 2022

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4DQz_0fs33ibS00

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. BIG to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares fell 3.9% to $29.45 in after-hours trading.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. DELL reported better-than-expected financial results for its first quarter. Dell shares jumped 11.8% to $49.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Hibbett, Inc. HIBB to have earned $3.08 per share on revenue of $427.66 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett shares fell 0.2% to $51.00 in after-hours trading.
  • The Gap, Inc. GPS reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and lowered its annual profit guidance. Gap shares dipped 13% to $9.67 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its FY22 net sales forecast. Ulta Beauty shares surged 7.1% to $404.79 in the after-hours trading session.

Comments / 0

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

