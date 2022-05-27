ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando City hosts Dallas in non-conference action

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FC Dallas (6-3-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (6-4-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +106, FC Dallas +243, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City plays Dallas in a non-conference matchup.

Orlando is 3-3-0 at home. Orlando is sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 17 goals.

Dallas is 1-2-3 in road games. Dallas ranks third in the league giving up just 12 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ercan Kara has scored three goals and added two assists for Orlando. Alexandre Pato has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has nine goals and one assist for Dallas. Paul Arriola has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Dallas: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Benji Michel (injured), Silvester Van der Water (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

Dallas: Alan Velasco (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pelicans’ CJ McCollum joining ESPN as an NBA analyst

New Orleans guard and NBA Players Association president CJ McCollum has added another title to his busy schedule — NBA analyst for ESPN. The network announced Monday that they have signed the Pelicans star to a multi-platform deal. He will make his ESPN debut on Thursday during “NBA Finals: Celebrating 75”, which will be ESPN2′s alternate presentation of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

921K+
Followers
447K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy