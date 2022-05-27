Orlando City hosts Dallas in non-conference action

FC Dallas (6-3-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (6-4-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +106, FC Dallas +243, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City plays Dallas in a non-conference matchup.

Orlando is 3-3-0 at home. Orlando is sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 17 goals.

Dallas is 1-2-3 in road games. Dallas ranks third in the league giving up just 12 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ercan Kara has scored three goals and added two assists for Orlando. Alexandre Pato has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has nine goals and one assist for Dallas. Paul Arriola has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Dallas: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Benji Michel (injured), Silvester Van der Water (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

Dallas: Alan Velasco (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.